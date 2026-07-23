Dallas Wings Forward Jessica Shepard to Participate in WNBA Shooting Stars Contest

Published on July 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - Participants for the Kia WNBA Shooting Stars Contest were announced on Wednesday with Dallas Wings forward Jessica Shepard selected to compete. The Kia WNBA Shooting Stars event and State Farm WNBA 3-Point Contest will be broadcast from Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Friday, July 24 (7 p.m. CT, ESPN, Disney+ and the ESPN App). The events are a prelude to the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, which will be played on Saturday, July 25 at United Center in Chicago (7:30 p.m. CT on ABC, Disney+ and the ESPN App).

Shepard, who will also play in Saturday's All-Star Game, is one of the most accurate shooters in the WNBA, not only this season but over her career. She currently ranks fifth among all players in 2026 with her .595 field goal percentage, having shot 60-percent or better from the field in 13 games this season - tied for most in the WNBA - while also tying for the league lead for fewest games of shooting under 40-percent from the field, having done so just once this year.

The 6-4 forward led the WNBA in field goal percentage in 2025, finishing with a .638 clip which ranks 13th in league history for single-season shooting. In 2022, she finished 11th in the WNBA with a .502 clip. Over her six-year career, Shepard has averaged .553 shooting to rank sixth all-time in career field goal percentage and third among active players.

The Kia WNBA Shooting Stars will feature four teams representing the WNBA's Minnesota, Seattle, Washington and Dallas/Detroit markets. Together, the four teams bring together WNBA legends, MVPs and champions with current stars, rising stars and the next generation of talent in a celebration of the league's past, present and future. Shepard will be paired with three-time WNBA champion Deanna "Tweety" Nolan.

Each team will also include a standout high school player from Nike EYBL, bringing together three generations of women's basketball talent in one competition. Honorary General Managers for the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Weatherspoon, will serve as designated passers, with Cooper distributing the ball to two teams and Weatherspoon passing it to the other two teams.

The Kia WNBA Shooting Stars is a two-round, timed shooting competition in which teams have 70 seconds to score as many points as possible from seven shooting locations around the court. The competition features shots ranging from a layup to a long-range three-pointer, with the two teams posting the highest scores in the opening round advancing to the championship round.

Previously announced, Shepard and Wings guard Paige Bueckers were named All-Star Game starters. Bueckers is set to start her second consecutive All-Star Game, while Shepard garnered All-Star recognition for the first time in her six-year WNBA career. Bueckers received the most votes (1,045,051) from fans in the WNBA All-Star Voting 2026 presented by Ally. On Tuesday, it was announced that Wings guard Azzi Fudd was selected to participate in the State Farm WNBA 3-Point Contest - the lone rookie picked to compete.

The 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at United Center on Saturday July 25 will be the centerpiece of three days packed with WNBA activities, including the Kia WNBA Shooting Stars and State Farm WNBA 3-Point Contest on Friday, July 24 at Wintrust Arena, and WNBA Live presented by AWS being held Thursday evening through Saturday at McCormick Place.

Below are the participants for the 2026 Kia WNBA Shooting Stars event:

TEAM WNBA LEGEND CURRENT PLAYER NIKE EYBL PLAYER

Minnesota Rebekkah Brunson Courtney Williams To be assigned

Seattle Lauren Jackson Flau'jae Johnson To be assigned

Washington Elena Delle Donne Shakira Austin To be assigned

Dallas/Detroit Deanna "Tweety" Nolan Jessica Shepard To be assigned







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 22, 2026

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