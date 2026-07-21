Pacers Sports & Entertainment Names Range Sports Exclusive Partnerships Agency of Record

Published on July 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Pacers Sports & Entertainment recently selected Range Sports as its exclusive partnerships agency of record under a new, multi-year agreement designed to accelerate partnership growth across one of the industry's most dynamic sports and entertainment portfolios. The collaboration brings together two organizations that are redefining the commercial possibilities for brands seeking to connect with fans at the intersection of sports, culture, and media.

Beginning this month, Range Sports will serve as an extension of PS&E's global partnerships team, leading partnership strategy, lead generation, commercial development and sales across the Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever, Noblesville Boom, the Fieldhouse District and the Fieldhouse Media Network.

The partnership brings together one of the fastest-growing commercial platforms in sports with one of the industry's most innovative representation and marketing firms. Unlike traditional agency relationships centered on a single property, the partnership leverages PS&E's convergence of professional sports, media, entertainment and mixed-use real estate to pursue integrated, multi-platform partnership opportunities for national and global brands.

"What we're building extends far beyond traditional team partnerships," said PS&E's Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Joey Graziano. "Our portfolio brings together our iconic basketball franchises, including the most valuable brand in women's sports, transformative real estate development, and a first-of-its-kind global sports retail media network. Range has an unmatched breadth of capabilities across sports, media, entertainment and brand strategy, and we're excited to leverage the full strength of their platform as we create the next generation of commercial partnerships and continue growing our business."

Range Sports, a division of Range Media Partners, has emerged as one of the sports industry's fastest-growing and most disruptive firms. With a first-of-its-kind diversified ecosystem operating across entertainment, sports, music, digital, and beyond, Range's robust client base spans elite athletes, musicians, actors, directors, showrunners, chefs, digital creators, teams/leagues, and corporations. Range's innovative platform offers the unique combination of an in-house premium film & TV studio, a commercial production arm, a new media innovation group, and a best-in-class live experience practice centered with its recent acquisition of Superfly - all aimed at driving impact and relevance at scale. The firm has established a leadership presence in women's sports, representing high-profile athletes such as Ilona Maher, Gabby Thomas and numerous WNBA players, as well as leading sports properties such as Gotham FC, LOVB, and Athlos.

Range Sports also represented the Fever in securing expanded media distribution opportunities designed to maximize the team's media rights value.

"What this organization is building - across the Pacers, the Fever, the Fieldhouse District, and the new Media Network - is genuinely unlike anything else in sports," said Co-President of Range Sports Greg Luckman. "Alongside PS&E, we are proving that the next generation of transformative commercial partnerships will be built with premium assets at the intersection of culture, technology and live. This is exactly the kind of long-term, innovative partnership Range Sports was built for, and we couldn't be more excited for the future together."

Range Sports will support partnership packaging, prospecting, deal negotiation and strategic business development while working alongside PS&E's internal global partnerships team to pursue new categories, global brands and cross-platform commercial opportunities.

The relationship builds on work already underway between PS&E and Range Sports' experiential marketing division, Superfly, which is collaborating with the organization to create an innovative live fan experience inside the new, world-class Indiana Fever Sports Performance Center currently under construction.

The agreement reflects PS&E's continued evolution into a fully integrated and holistic sports and entertainment company, creating new and compelling ways for partners to engage with fans across live events, media, hospitality and destination development. Together, PS&E and Range Sports are focused on accelerating market expansion and showcasing that reach, relevance, and culture transcend geography.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 21, 2026

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