Fever Welcome Storm on Friday
Published on July 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release
The Fever continue a four-game homestand on Friday, when they host the Seattle Storm at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the first half of a back-to-back. Indiana will host New York on Saturday and Connecticut on Wednesday before the All-Star break.
This is Seattle's second visit to Indiana this season. The Fever won the first meeting 89-78 on May 17. Indiana will visit Seattle on July 28.
The Fever are coming off an 88-75 loss to Golden State on Wednesday. Indiana's usually high-powered offense struggled against the league's top defense, shooting just 40.3 percent from the field and committing 16 turnovers.
Indiana will have a chance to bounce back on Friday against a Seattle squad that owns the worst record in the WNBA. The Storm lost 11 straight games from May 27 - June 22. They rallied to win three of their next five, but have dropped three straight contests heading into Friday, including a 95-90 loss in Chicago on Wednesday.
The Storm still have some talent despite their record. Eighth-year guard Natisha Hiedeman averages a team-leading 15.8 points and 4.3 assists per game and Seattle's three top-10 picks from the last two years are all showing promise. Second-year center Dominique Malonga is averaging 15.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game, while rookies Flau'jae Johnson (13.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists) and Awa Fam (11.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists) are also making significant contributions.
Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm Friday, July 17, 2026 Gainbridge Fieldhouse | 7:30 p.m. ET
BROADCAST INFO
TV: ION Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - John Nolan (play-by-play), Bria Goss (analyst)
PROBABLE STARTERS
Indiana Fever (14-10)
Guard - Caitlin Clark Guard - Kelsey Mitchell Forward - Lexie Hull Forward - Monique Billings Center - Aliyah Boston
Seattle Storm (6-20)
Guard - Jade Melbourne Guard - Natisha Hiedeman Forward - Flau'jae Johnson Forward - Awa Fam Center - Dominique Malonga
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