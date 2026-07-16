Toronto Tempo Sign Kayla Alexander to Second Seven-Day Hardship Contract

Published on July 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo News Release







TORONTO - Today, the Toronto Tempo announced the team has signed 6'4" center Kayla Alexander to a second seven-day hardship contract.

Alexander previously signed a seven-day contract with Toronto on July 9 and appeared in two games for the team this week, averaging 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 points, and 11.5 minutes.

A native of Milton, Ontario, Alexander has represented Canada on the international stage as a two-time Olympian (Tokyo 2020, Paris 2024) and across several FIBA competitions, including a silver medal at the 2019 FIBA AmeriCup.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 16, 2026

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