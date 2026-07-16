Behind the Glow: Kennedy Burke

Published on July 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Some people inherit their mother's smile. Others inherit their father's eyes. Kennedy Burke inherited the way her parents loved. She probably didn't notice it at first

children rarely do. That's the beauty of being loved well. It allows you to spend your childhood believing that sacrifice is ordinary. And when this happens, children simply assume that when they look into the stands, the people they love will be there.

It isn't until adulthood that the ordinary begins to reveal itself for what it always was.

"I didn't realize it at the time," Burke said. "Looking back now, they actually did so much for me." It's a simple thought, but it carries the weight of someone who has finally reached the other side of gratitude.

Before the WNBA Championships, there were AAU tournaments. There were three games a day, long car rides, and weekends that belonged just as much to her parents as they did her. Back then, Kennedy thought they were just taking her to basketball; now she realizes they were cultivating a dream that wasn't even theirs.

For Kennedy, childhood looked a lot like basketball. But even basketball began with family. Her older sister, Kody, was the first reason she picked up a ball. At just five years old, Kennedy knew her 10-year-old sister was someone she wanted to emulate. Kennedy found herself waiting for half-time at her sister's games, determined to make a shot on the rim that towered over her. "I couldn't even get the ball in the rim, but I was determined to make a shot," she recalled. It was no surprise that Kennedy attributes much of who she is to Kody.

"My sister, she's been the inspiration of me being the person and player that I am today."

Person before player, whether she realized it or not-that order said everything. Her family isn't just part of her story; they are the reason it exists.

When basketball carried her overseas for the first time, thousands of miles from everything familiar, the excitement quickly gave way to homesickness. "I was ready to go home. I didn't know if I could do that for seven, eight months."

Despite not being fans of traveling, Kennedy's family crossed the ocean anyway. Sometimes the greatest demonstrations of love ask people to become uncomfortable so someone else can feel comforted. "The fact that they were able to do that, it meant a lot."

Today, Kennedy's version of success looks different to her than it does to most people. Her success isn't measured by her titles or what she buys for herself. It's measured by what she no longer wants her family to worry about.

"When my parents came here for the first time, I said, I'm going to fly y'all out. You don't have to worry about anything. Whatever y'all need, this is a vacation for y'all."

Years ago, they spent weekends making sure she could chase a dream. Now she spends her career making sure they can rest.

Her parents protected her from worries she was too young to carry, and now, without anyone asking her to, she's carrying theirs. Soon she'll fly them to Germany for the World Cup and if her national team qualifies for the Olympics in Los Angeles, they'll be there too. Some dreams eventually become large enough to hold everyone who believed in them first. Maybe that's what makes them worth chasing.

For someone known for her infectious personality, it would be easy to assume joy comes naturally. The laughter certainly does. Kennedy is quick with a joke, quick to smile, and somehow manages to make almost every room feel lighter than she found it.

But she said something unexpected.

"I'm actually really shy, but I've always been goofy." It was almost impossible to believe, but then she offered that she'd given herself permission to be herself.

"Being weird and myself has just...helped."

In a world that constantly asks athletes to become more polished, more marketable, more filtered; there is something refreshing about someone that found confidence by abandoning the need to become anyone else. The joy that seems to follow Kennedy wherever she goes isn't something she stumbled upon. It's something she intentionally chooses; it's rooted deeply in her faith in Jesus Christ.

Over the last three years, faith has become the foundation beneath everything else. It has shaped not only how she sees the world, but how she has moved through it. "Knowing that no matter what I'm going through, everything's going to be okay," she said. "No matter what kind of people I come across, just always bring joy, be kind, be nice... just be an overall good human being."

Later, she offered another simple truth. "Tomorrow's not promised. So just enjoying the moment, being present is the biggest thing."

Being present.

It's how her parents loved her. It's what they modeled through long drives, overseas visits and countless sacrifices that once felt normal. It's also how Kennedy has chosen to move through life-with gratitude, with joy and with the hope of giving others the same sense of peace she was given.

Love is the easiest to recognize in hindsight. It's much harder to put into words. When asked what she would want her family to know if they were reading this, Kennedy paused.

"I would just say thank you for the love, the endless love throughout the years. I wouldn't be the person, the woman, the basketball player that I am today if it wasn't for them."

Long before basketball gave Kennedy Burke a platform, her family taught her how to love, and her faith taught her how to live.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 16, 2026

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