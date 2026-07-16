Tonight's Game Between the New York Liberty and the Dallas Wings Postponed
Published on July 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release
NEW YORK - The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) game between the New York Liberty and the Dallas Wings, originally scheduled for tonight at 8:00 p.m. CT (9:00 p.m. ET), has been postponed due to travel delays caused by mechanical issues with the New York Liberty's charter flight.
The game has been rescheduled for Monday, July 20, at 7:00 p.m. CT (8:00 p.m. ET). The Dallas Wings will honor all tickets purchased for the original game date.
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