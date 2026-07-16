Grammy®-Award Winning Global Pop Star Tyla Set to Headline Halftime Show at 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game

Published on July 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK, NY - Today, the WNBA announced that two-time GRAMMY® Award winning global pop star Tyla will headline the halftime show at the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game. The performance will arrive just one day after the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album, A*POP, out July 24th via FAX Records/Epic Records - featuring chart-topping singles "IS IT LOVE," "CHANEL," and "SHE DID IT AGAIN" with Zara Larsson. The game will be played at United Center in Chicago, on Saturday, July 25th, airing live on ABC and Disney+ (8:30 p.m. ET).

"I'm honored to be a part of the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game this year," said Tyla. "These athletes bring so much power and heart to what they do, and I'm excited to share the stage and bring A*POP to my supporters."

Tyla first captivated audiences worldwide with her breakout hit "Water," earning her the inaugural GRAMMY® Award for Best African Music Performance in 2024. Her self-titled debut album, TYLA, further cemented her global ascent, and in 2026 she won her second GRAMMY® for Best African Music Performance for her single "Push 2 Start." Tyla is the first artist to spend a cumulative 100 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart- as well as the artist with the most No.1s on that same chart. Now with her forthcoming sophomore album, A*POP, Tyla continues to drive her musical impact across global boundaries through her unmistakable sound, magnetic performances, and bold creative vision rooted in her South African heritage.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 16, 2026

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