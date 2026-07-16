Connecticut Sun Announce "Sun Under the Stars" Community Watch Party

Published on July 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced Sun Under the Stars in partnership with Xfinity, a free community watch party designed to bring fans together during one of the team's longest road stretches of the season.

Fans are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs and join the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday, July 22, as the team takes on the Indiana Fever. Prior to tip-off, the Sun will host a free youth basketball clinic and open court hour from 7:00-8:00 PM EST, providing attendees with an opportunity to play, connect and celebrate their hometown team.

The game will be broadcast on a large outdoor projector at Washington Park in Groton, Connecticut. The first 30 attendees will receive a complimentary Connecticut Sun fleece blanket.

Fans can also enjoy treats from Robin's Ice Cream Truck, which will be on-site and open for purchases from 7:00 PM through 10:00 PM. Those planning to attend should register through the following link: https://mohegansports.formstack.com/forms/sununderthestars

Event Details:

What: Sun Under the Stars presented by Xfinity

Date: Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Time: 7:00-10:00 PM EST

Location: Washington Park (24 Griswold Ave, Groton, CT 06340)

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX.







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