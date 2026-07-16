Tonight's Dallas Wings-New York Liberty Game Postponed to Monday

Published on July 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The WNBA game between the New York Liberty and the Dallas Wings, originally scheduled for tonight at 8 p.m. CT, has been postponed to Monday due to travel delays caused by mechanical issues with the New York Liberty's charter flight. Tipoff on Monday between the Wings and Liberty is set for 7 p.m. Broadcast info will be announced when finalized.

All tickets purchased for tonight's game will be honored on Monday night. For questions regarding tickets, contact the Dallas Wings Ticket Office at tickets@dallaswings.com or call 817-469-9464.

Up next, the Wings will host the Los Angeles Sparks at College Park Center on Sunday for the team's annual Inspiring Women's game presented by BetterHelp. Tipoff on ABC is set for noon CT.







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