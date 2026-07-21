Fever Host Connecticut in Final Game Before All-Star Break

Published on July 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Fever close out their four-game homestand on Wednesday as they host the Connecticut Sun. Indiana will attempt to finish the homestand 3-1 and build on the momentum gained in back-to-back wins against the Storm and the Liberty over the weekend.

Both Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell are scoring at a high level, and logged strong performances during the homestand. Clark's 45 points and 10 assists on Friday pushed the Fever past the Storm, and Mitchell's back-to-back 30-point performances helped the Fever finish the job on Saturday against the Liberty. The two are top-5 scorers in the league - Mitchell is second behind only A'ja Wilson, and Clark is fifth.

Although Indiana's offense has been on a tear, its defense remains its focus. The Fever are 10th in the league in defensive rating, and have conceded 100 points or more in nine games this season. Their record in those games is 2-7.

"Part of defense is a mentality," coach Stephanie White said on Friday. "Part of it's a mentality...It's just something that you've just got to continue to grow into, right? Having it all the time."

Indiana gets another test on Wednesday as the Sun visit Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Brittney Griner leads Connecticut in scoring with just over 14 points per game, and is a force in the paint. Griner recorded 19 points in Connecticut's loss to the Mercury on Sunday.

The Sun are battling through injuries to multiple key players - Aaliyah Edwards, Saniya Rivers, and Aneesah Morrow were all sidelined for Sunday's game. Griner and Leila Lacan are Sun's most productive contributors remaining in the lineup for Connecticut.

The Fever will play the Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse once more this season - Friday, Aug. 28.

Indiana embarks on a three-game road trip following their matchup with the Sun. The Fever will visit Seattle, Portland, and Minnesota before returning to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to host the Las Vegas Aces on August 6.

Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun Wednesday, July 22, 2026 Gainbridge Fieldhouse | 8:00 p.m. ET Find Tickets >>

BROADCAST INFO

TV: USA - TBA WTHR/Fever Direct - Pat Boylan (play-by-play) Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - John Nolan (play-by-play), Bria Goss (analyst)

PROBABLE STARTERS

Indiana Fever (16-10)

Guard - Caitlin Clark Guard - Kelsey Mitchell Forward - Lexie Hull Forward - Monique Billings Center - Aliyah Boston

Connecticut Sun (7-19)

Guard - Charlisse Leger-Walker Guard - Leila Lacan Forward - Diamond Miller Forward - Olivia Nelson-Ododa Center - Brittney Griner







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 21, 2026

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