Sky Fall 96-91 against Dallas, Closing out a Four-Game Western Road Swing

Published on July 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky lost to the Dallas Wings 96-91 despite a valiant effort that saw Chicago go up by as many as 10 points. Chicago is now 7-16 on the season and 4-9 on the road. Although out-dueled in the final minutes of play, Chicago's third quarter lead sparks promising energy for the Sky before the last few games before the All-Star break.

Sydney Taylor continued to prove her All-Rookie candidacy as she led the Sky with 20 points, marking her fifth 20-point game of the season, becoming the second among WNBA rookies in games with at least 20 points this season. Forward Azurá Stevens joined Taylor in creating a powerhouse beyond the arc, shooting 50% from deep and 7 of 13 from the field. Stevens secured her fourth double-double of the season as she chipped in 18 points, a season-high 13 rebounds, two steals and three assists. This makes her as the third player in WNBA history to put up this stat line on that type of efficiency.

Chicago dominated the inside from the start, as big Kamilla Cardoso, alongside forward Stevens, claimed paint territory. Cardoso continued to be a rim protector as she notched 12 points, grabbed 13 boards and dished out two assists. The All-Star-level player continued her offensive efficiency as she has now shot 50% or better from the floor for 11 out of her 12 performances. Dallas was overall outscored in the paint 54-38 by the Sky.

The battle for space intensified as Natasha Cloud logged 15 points on a 62.5% mark from the field, while dropping three dimes. Fellow vet Courtney Vandersloot added in nine points and three assists. Elizabeth Williams tallied six points off the bench in just 11 minutes, rounding out a box score built on ball control.

Dallas had five players post double figures in tonight's fierce affair. 2025's Rookie of the Year, Paige Bueckers, led the Wings with 22 points, 11 assists and six rebounds. Forward Jessica Shepard joined the collective effort as she grabbed 19 points and 10 rebounds alongside big Li Yueru who recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds. 2026 No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd added 16 points and two steals, while Arike Ogunbowale stuffed the stat sheet with an additional 17 points.

Although the Sky shot 64.7% from the field and 66.7% from three tonight they were outpaced 30-18 points in the fourth quarter.

"If we can all collectively just come 1% better in those last four minutes, some of those games are going to turn into our favor," Cloud said. "There's no quit in us. We're going to continue to left foot, right foot and breathe."

The Sky return to the Midwest for their first matchup against the Seattle Storm for the season. The game tips off Wednesday, July 15th at 11 a.m. CT in Wintrust Arena and will be broadcast locally on The U.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 14, 2026

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