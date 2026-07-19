Sky Hit Road to Face Atlanta Dream in Second Matchup of Season

Published on July 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Sky return back on the road to face the Atlanta Dream on Sunday, July 19 after picking up two victories during Chicago's short home stint. The Sky are looking to level the season series against the Dream after falling 82-75 earlier this season and extend Chicago's all-time 37-31 series lead.

In their first face-off this season, the two teams demonstrated high intensity, seeing 15 lead changes and 13 ties throughout the game. Chicago's efficiency was found from deep with a 53.3% look from beyond the arc while holding Atlanta to just 19.2% for the game.

Natasha Cloud was an asset coming off the bench, notching a game-high 18 points, two steals, two blocks, four assists and six rebounds. The veteran had a near-perfect look from the line, splashing nine of her 10 free throw attempts. Complimenting Cloud's multifaceted effort was center Kamilla Cardoso who shot 85.7% from the field to tally 13 points, four blocks and five assists.

On the other end, the Dream was led by Sky forward Angel Reese who notched 17 points, 17 rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 100% from the line. Four other Atlanta players found double-digit scoring with Rhyne Howard posting 17 points, three steals and five assists alongside Reese.

While the Sky fell short in the first matchup, Chicago was short two of the key starters that have been making massive impacts in the recent successful games. While Sydney Taylor only saw three minutes against the Dream, the rookie has since risen to a starting position for the last 12 games, averaging 24.6 minutes and 16.8 points per game as a starter, the most by an undrafted rookie in WNBA history.

Since the last game against the Dream, Sky legend Courtney Vandersloot has also made her long-awaited debut post-injury and has returned to the starting lineup. The veteran has been efficient despite seeing under 20 minutes of play each game, averaging 8.1 points and 4.1 assists per game since returning.

The Sky are looking to reclaim the winning record against the Dream after dropping each of their four matchups last season. Coming off of a two-game win streak could give Chicago the energy it needs to take on one of the top teams of the Eastern Conference.

Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. CT on Sunday, July 19 in Gateway Center Arena and will be broadcast on CBS.







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