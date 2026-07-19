Sky Beat Sparks, 96-82, for Second Straight Win

Published on July 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky defeated the Los Angeles Sparks 96-82 in Wintrust Arena on Friday, July 17, giving the Sky their second straight win.

The dominant home victory leveled the Sky and Sparks series 1-1 and moved Chicago to 8-8 against the Western Conference this season.

Tyler Marsh's squad showed an unparalleled unity with five players seeing double-digit scoring and 27 of the 37 field goals made being created from assists. This cohesive collaboration fueled the Sky to maintain a lead for three-fourths of the game.

The valiant effort was led by yet another offensive explosion from guard Sydney Taylor who surpassed her 300th career point after splashing 19 points while shooting 60% from the field, 57.1% from deep and 75% from the line. Taylor's standout performance marks the 15th game this season that the rookie has scored in double figures and the eighth in which she has led Chicago in scoring.

Energizing the offensive production was Natasha Cloud with a game-high nine assists to go along with 15 points and six rebounds. In the past five games as a starter, the veteran has led the team with an average of 6.2 assists per game.

Azurá Stevens ferociously attacked both sides of the court with 12 points, five assists, three steals and six rebounds. Joining the all-around effort was Kamilla Cardoso who dropped 13 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and blocked two shots. The versatile center saw her ninth double-double of the season and shot over 50% for the 12th time in her last 13 games.

In her 28 minutes played, guard Jacy Sheldon notched 14 points on a 50% look from the field while finishing plus-20 alongside Taylor. The veteran has proven to be the backbone of Chicago's second unit with Friday's game marking the fourth time Sheldon has scored in double digits off the bench this season.

For the Sparks, 11-time All-Star Nneka Ogwumike became the franchise's all-time leader in points scored after adding 18 points and 12 rebounds for the night. Dearica Hamby led the team's scoring alongside Ogwumike with 18 points, six rebounds and two steals while guard Erica Wheeler rounded out the stat sheet with 14 points, four assists and four rebounds.

The Sky look to continue the momentum from their two-game win streak when they hit the road again to face the Atlanta Dream on Sunday, July 19. Tip off is set for 3:00 pm inside Gateway Center Arena and will be broadcast on CBS.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 19, 2026

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