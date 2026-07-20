Canada Buzzer-Beater Lifts Dream over Sky in Home Thriller

Published on July 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







The Dream earned its 300th franchise win in a buzzer-beater thriller against Chicago. The Dream'svictory came behind Allisha Gray's 29 points, a late surge from Madina Okot and crucial rebounding by Brionna Jones.

With the game tied at 91 with 5.5 seconds left, Head Coach Karl Smesko drew a play that allowed Jordin Canada to get free for a layup and score as the clock expired for a 93-91win.

The Dream came out strong in the first quarter as Jones made her home debut, finishing with more than 15 minutes, 10 rebounds and 8 points.

Jaylyn Sherrod and Izzy Borlase came off the bench to provide the Dream with an early impact on both sides of the floor.

The Dream built an early lead behind explosive offensive energy and speed as Chicago struggled to respond. Gray and Rhyne Howard were hot from behind the arc, recording 6 total 3s in the first half.

Canada continued to facilitate on the floor through swift ball movement recording 7 assists in the first half.

Gray continued her attack in the second, becoming 5th all-time in points for the Atlanta Dream following her 16th point of the night, moving past Érika de Souza

Chicago got a burst of energy to end the second behind a half court three at the buzzer by Sydney Taylor. The Dream struggled to get stops as Chicago continued its 8-0 run through the start of the third.

Jones and Gray provided a spark late in the third to keep the Dream ahead, but Chicago was quick to respond.

Madina Okot came off the bench in the fourth, getting quick buckets to keep things close. She finished with 14 points.

"I thought she was great down the stretch we had a situation where we were short in the post we went to Madina" said Smesko.

Gateway Center Arena was alive as the clock ran down, and the back-and-forth battle continued.

"We appreciate the energy ... their energy really keeps us going and keeps them up. We really appreciate them," Gray on the fans' impact.

Things were neck and neck as time wound down in the fourth. Jones reentered late to provide the Dream with a huge defensive rebound, gaining a crucial procession.

"I mean she's such a great player and just so smart she's really good in those situations," said Smesko on Jones' impact.

Canada scored on the final pocession to seal the victory for Atlanta.

The Dream will head into the All-Star break sending Gray, Howard and Reese to Chicago to play in the 2026 AT&T All-Star game on July 25th. The Dream will return to action on the road in Dallas on July 29th.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 19, 2026

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