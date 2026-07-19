Wings Set Team Winning Streak Record with Victory over LA

Published on July 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - Today the Dallas Wings secured a 90-82 home win over the Los Angeles Sparks in front of a sold-out College Park Center. Dallas has now won six straight games, marking the longest win streak in Wings history. With the win, the Wings improve to 17-8 on the season, while Los Angeles drops to 10-15 on the year.

Paige Bueckers led Dallas with 25 points, four rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes of action. The outing marks her seventh game this season with at least 25 points and five assists, which is good for first in the WNBA. Bueckers notched nine of her 25 points in the fourth quarter, moving her fourth quarter scoring total this season to a league-best 147.

Arike Ogunbowale notched 20 points, two rebounds, one assist and two steals in 31 minutes in today's win. Ogunbowale has recorded nine games with at least 20 points this season. Jessica Shepard added her 16th double-double of the year with 11 points, a game-high 14 rebounds, six assists and one steal. Her 16 double-doubles mark a Wings record for most double-doubles in a single season and place her second behind Angel Reese for most double-doubles across the WNBA this year.

Azzi Fudd rounded out the Wings' double-digit scorers with 11 points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals. The game marked Fudd's sixth outing this season grabbing at least three steals, which is tied for most by a rookie in the league this season.

The Wings shot 49.3% (34/69), while the Sparks finished 48.5% (33/68) from the floor on the day. Dallas held the advantage on the glass (34-30), on second chance opportunities (17-10) and on the fast break (6-4), while Los Angeles won the paint (50-44).

Dallas has now won eight of its last ten outings dating back to June 20, the most the team has won over a ten-game span since the 2023 season (June 27-July 28).

The Wings move to 2-0 this season against the Sparks this season with their final meeting coming on Sept. 17 in Arlington. Today's win marks the first time since the 2021 regular season where Dallas has picked up at least two wins over Los Angeles in a single season.

Nneka Ogwumike led the Sparks with a double-double, notching 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Dearica Hamby added 16 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Up next, the Wings will host the New York Liberty tomorrow night at 7 p.m. CT at College Park Center. The game will air locally on KFAA and stream on WNBA League Pass.

Game Leaders

Points Rebounds Assists

Los Angeles Ogwumike (17) Ogwumike (10) Wheeler (10)

Dallas Bueckers (25) Shepard (14) Shepard, Sims (6)

First Quarter: Dallas 27, Los Angeles 17

The starting lineup for the Wings was Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, Azzi Fudd, Awak Kuier and Jessica Shepard for the 12th straight game. After a 4-0 start from the Sparks, the Wings scored nine unanswered to take a 9-4 lead with 5:49 to play in the first. Kuier had four of Dallas's nine points to open the game. The two teams traded baskets throughout the quarter, with the Wings holding a two-point lead, 19-17, with 1:28 to go. Dallas finished the first on an 8-0 run to take a ten-point lead into the second, 27-17. Seven Wings players scored in the quarter, with Bueckers and Fudd each tallying six points to lead the way after ten minutes.

Second Quarter: Dallas 19, Los Angeles 23

The Sparks began the second quarter on an 8-2 run to cut the lead to four, but the Wings responded on a 7-2 run of their own to push the advantage back up to nine, 36-27, and force the Sparks into a timeout with 5:24 to play in the first half. Ogunbowale had five of Dallas's nine points to begin the quarter. A 13-10 close to the half by Los Angeles trimmed Dallas's lead to six, 46-40, heading into the locker room. Bueckers led all scorers with 12 points, two rebounds and four assists while Ogunbowale added 10 points at the break. The Wings shot 47.1% (16/34), while the Sparks went 48.6% (17/35) from the floor through two quarters of action. Dallas held the advantage from beyond the arc, shooting 45.5% (5/11), while holding Los Angeles to 18.2% (2/11).

Third Quarter: Dallas 22, Los Angeles 23

A 9-4 start to the second half by the Sparks trimmed the Wings' lead to one, 50-49, with 5:54 to play in the third. Los Angeles took its first lead since the eight-minute mark in the first quarter with a bucket from Nneka Ogwumike to make it 51-50, with 5:40 to go in the quarter. The Wings responded on a 14-7 run capped by an and-one conversion from Li Yueru to regain a six-point lead, 64-58, with 1:40 left in the third. The Sparks outscored the Wings, 5-4, to finish the third to close the gap to five, 68-63, entering the fourth.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 22, Los Angeles 19

Bueckers hit her second triple of the day to open the fourth to give the Wings an eight-point edge, 71-63, with nine minutes left in the game. A 5-1 push from Los Angeles made it a four-point game, 72-68, but a 6-4 response from Dallas extended the lead back to six, 78-72, with 5:53 to go in the quarter. Bueckers notched four of the Wings' six in that short stretch. The Sparks wouldn't get any closer than four points in the closing minutes of the game, 86-82, as the Wings used a 4-0 personal run from Ogunbowale to finish the contest and secure the 90-82 win. Bueckers notched nine points, while Ogunbowale added eight points in the final quarter.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 19, 2026

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