Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty (Game #26)- July 20

Published on July 20, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings (17-8) play their second game in as many days, hosting the New York Liberty (13-12) on Monday, July 20 at 7:00 p.m. CT at College Park Center. The game will air locally on KFAA with Ron Thulin (play-by-play), Fran Harris (analyst) and Alexis Davis (sideline) on the call.

The Wings enter Monday's contest winners of six-straight, most recently picking up a 90-82 home victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday afternoon. Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale combined for 45 of Dallas's 90 points, scoring 25 points and 20 points respectively, while Jessica Shepard added her 16th double-double of the season with 11 points, 14 rebounds and a team-best six assists. The team's six game win streak marks the longest in Wings history.

Dallas leads the 2026 regular season series with New York, 2-0. With a win Monday, the Wings would secure their first regular season sweep of the Liberty since 2020 when Dallas went 2-0. In their most recent meeting on July 7 in Brooklyn, the Wings defeated the Liberty, 88-77, led by Jessica Shepard who notched her third triple-double of the season with a career-high tying 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

New York enters Monday's game after a 108-88 road loss to the Indiana Fever on Saturday night. Four players finished in double digits with Breanna Stewart leading the way with 26 points, eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and three blocks.

How to Follow

Airing locally on KFAA and streaming on WNBA League Pass. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats are available on stats.wnba.com.

2026 Wings-Liberty Regular Season Schedule & Results

5/24 at NYL W, 91-76

7/7 at NYL W, 88-77

7/16 at DAL 8:00 p.m. CT

Dallas leads the all-time series, 44-43.







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