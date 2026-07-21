New York Outlasts Wings in OT

Published on July 20, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings fell in overtime to the New York Liberty 99-98 on Monday night at a sold-out College Park Center. The loss snapped the Wings winning streak at six games as Dallas moves to 17-9 on the season and the Liberty improve to 14-12. Arike Ogunbowale scored a team-high 29 points for the Wings, who were without leading scorer Paige Bueckers who was ruled out prior to tipoff. Despite the loss, Dallas wins the regular-season series with New York, 2-1, for the first time since 2022.

Monday's game was originally scheduled for last Thursday but due to New York travel issues the game was rescheduled to Monday night, forcing the Wings into back-to-back games after defeating the Los Angeles Sparks yesterday in Arlington.

Ogunbowale added five rebounds and six assists, eclipsing 20 points for the 10th time this season and third time in her last four games. Jessica Shepard moved into a tie for first for most double-doubles in the WNBA this year with 13 points and a game-high 16 rebounds. Azzi Fudd added 15 points, two assists and a block, while Maddy Siegrist (13) and Awak Kuier (10) rounded out the Wings' double-digit scorers.

Dallas shot .474 from the field, .524 from three and .789 from the free-throw line compared to New York at .417, .281 and .870, respectively. The Liberty controlled the paint, outrebounding the Wings 48-34 while outscoring them 44-32 inside and 30-6 in second-chance points. Dallas held the advantage in fast break points 16-7.

Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with a game-high 33 points along with 13 rebounds, while Sabrina Ionescu had 21 points, including 12 points in overtime.

Dallas moves on to play its third game in four days on Wednesday when they visit the Portland Fire. Tipoff at Moda Center is set for 9 p.m. CT with the game airing nationally on USA Network and locally on KFAA.

Game Leaders Points Rebounds Assists

New York Stewart (33) Stewart (13) Stewart (8)

Dallas Ogunbowale (29) Shepard (16) Sutton (7)

First Quarter: Dallas 22, New York 25

With Paige Bueckers ruled out prior to tipoff, the Wings started Odyssey Sims, Azzi Fudd, Arike Ogunbowale, Awak Kuier and Jessica Shepard, marking the fifth different starting five for Dallas this year. Fudd drained a wide-open triple and Ogunbowale converted an and-one opportunity to open the scoring for Dallas, giving the Wings a 6-5 lead at the 7:30 mark. New York responded with a 10-2 run to regain the lead 15-8, before a pair of Kuier buckets cut the lead to three, 15-12, with 4:32 remaining.

Maddy Siegrist checked into the game at the 1:44 mark and immediately chipped in four straight points. Her bucket with two seconds remaining kept the Liberty lead to just three points after one quarter, 25-22. Fudd and Kuier set the tone for Dallas in the opening stanza by blocking three New York shot attempts and combining for nine points. Ogunbowale stuffed the stat sheet in the first frame with seven points, two rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Second Quarter: Dallas 25, New York 25

Siegrist stayed hot to open the second stanza, knocking down a triple to give her seven points in only three minutes of play and tying the game at 27 before Fudd drained a deep three to put the Wings in front 30-27 at the 8:07 mark. New York responded with a 10-2 run to take a five-point lead, 37-32, with 6:05 remaining. Ogunbowale added two consecutive baskets to lead the Wings on an 8-0 run to regain the lead at the 1:37 mark, 45-43. The teams battled to six lead changes and six ties, with neither team leading by more than seven points, but the Liberty ultimately took a 50-47 lead into the break.

Dallas shot 54.1% from the field and 50% from deep through the first two frames, with Ogunbowale (11), Fudd (10) and Siegrist (10) scoring in double figures. The trio combined for 31 of Dallas' 47 points. New York grabbed nine offensive rebounds in the opening half, marking a season high for a Wings opponent in a single half. Second-chance points were 16-2 in favor of the Liberty at the break.

Third Quarter: Dallas 21, New York 9

Dallas started the third red-hot to take a 55-50 lead, with Fudd's third triple sparking an 8-0 run and forcing a New York timeout at the 7:42 mark. Dallas held New York to 0-of-11 to open the third stanza, while Dallas started 4-of-5 from the field and 2-of-2 from beyond the arc.

The Dallas scoring run ballooned to 14-1 to give the Wings a double-digit lead, 61-51, at the 4:31 mark. Five Wings chipped in during the scoring run and Kuier blocked her fourth shot of the night at 8:10.

Siegrist tied her career high with her third triple of the game with 34 seconds remaining, giving the Wings a nine-point lead headed into final quarter, 68-59. The Wings held the Liberty to just 3-of-18 shooting in the quarter, the lowest percentage by a Wings opponent in a quarter since July 7 at New York (13.3%).

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 15, New York 24

With the basket at 6:01, Shepard notched her 17th double-double of the season. The bucket pushed the Wings lead back into double figures, 75-64. New York evened the score at 78 after a 14-3 run from 5:15 to 2:24 before a deep three from Ogunbowale put the Wings back in front 81-78 with two minutes remaining. The basket marked Ogunbowale's eighth points of the final stanza.

Breanna Stewart added two free throws to put the Liberty up by one point, 82-81, with 12.9 seconds remaining in the game. Ogunbowale drew a foul with 6.9 seconds, but the call was overturned after a challenge. New York hit 1-of-2 free throws to increase their lead to two before Ogunbowale tied the game at 83 with a pair from the charity stripe at 3.5 seconds. New York missed the half court heave as the clock expired, sending the game into overtime knotted at 83.

Overtime: Dallas 15, New York 16

Fudd drained a pull-up jumper to open the scoring in overtime, with both teams trading baskets until Ogunbowale drilled a triple to give the Wings a 93-90 lead at the 2:39 mark. Sabrina Ionescu quickly responded, adding three consecutive baskets and giving New York a 97-93 lead with 1:20 remaining.

Ogunbowale made her third triple of the night to cut the Liberty lead down to a single point, 99-98, with 27.5 seconds remaining. The Wings defense clamped the Liberty the next possession, forcing a shot clock violation and giving Dallas the final shot. Ogunbowale couldn't get the running floater to fall and New York took home the win, 99-98.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 20, 2026

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