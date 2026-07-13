Pacers Sports & Entertainment Names Veteran Hospitality and Consumer Marketing Executive Kieran Donahue EVP and Chief Marketing Officer

Published on July 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Pacers Sports & Entertainment today announced that Kieran Donahue has been named executive vice president and chief marketing officer. Donahue will report to PS&E President and Chief Executive Officer Mel Raines and will oversee marketing strategy and execution across the organization's portfolio of sports, entertainment and business properties.

The appointment comes at a transformative moment for PS&E, which has experienced significant momentum across its basketball franchises, expanded its footprint through the Fieldhouse District development and recently launched Fieldhouse Media Network, a first-of-its-kind, AI-powered global media platform built on authenticated sports fandom. In her new role, Donahue will lead marketing functions across all PS&E properties, including traditional and digital marketing, creative services, content production, paid advertising, social media, brand strategy and fan experience. She will also play a key role in advancing several of the organization's long-term strategic priorities.

"We're excited to welcome Kieran to our team at this pivotal moment for our organization," Raines said. "She brings the vision, expertise and leadership experience needed to elevate our brands and drive growth holistically across our business. We look forward to the impact she will make throughout the organization and our industry."

Donahue joins PS&E with more than three decades of leadership experience across global hospitality and consumer brands, including Hilton, Marriott, IHOP and most recently GoTo Foods, where she served as executive vice president and chief commercial officer leading global commercial and marketing strategy across seven brands including Cinnabon, Auntie Anne's and Jamba.

"I'm excited to join Pacers Sports & Entertainment and help strengthen the connection and engagement between our brands and fans," Donahue said. "By leveraging data-driven strategy, creative storytelling and innovation, we will elevate the fan experience while driving meaningful business results at scale across the organization."

The hire reflects a broader trend across the sports industry, as teams and leagues increasingly recruit executives from hospitality, travel and consumer-facing brands to drive growth beyond game days and capitalize on the convergence of sports, entertainment, media and mixed-use development.

Previously, Donahue served as chief marketing officer at IHOP, where she led the brand's post-pandemic transformation, including the launch of a new loyalty program, website and mobile app. Her efforts helped drive 11 consecutive quarters of growth and systemwide sales increases of more than 38%.

Donahue also spent nearly two decades in senior marketing roles at Hilton and Marriott. Most recently at Marriott, she led brand and digital marketing for the Americas, a business generating approximately $17 billion in annual revenue, overseeing a team of 350 employees and helping drive nearly $2.5 billion in digital bookings. She also played an instrumental role in launching the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program.

With more than 30 years of experience leading marketing, digital transformation and consumer engagement strategies across hospitality, restaurants and multi-brand enterprises, Donahue brings deep expertise in building brands, enhancing customer experiences and driving growth at scale.







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