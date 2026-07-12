Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Chicago Sky (Game #24)- July 12

Published on July 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Dallas, TX - The Dallas Wings (15-8) return home after a four-game road trip to host the Chicago Sky (7-15) on Sunday, June 12 at 6:00 p.m. CT at the American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas. The game will air nationally on ESPN with Tiffany Greene (play-by-play), Carolyn Peck (analyst) and Brooke Weisbrod (sideline) on the call.

Sunday's game against the Chicago Sky in Dallas will mark the first of three regular-season games the Wings will play at American Airlines Center, with matchups against the Golden State Valkyries on August 7 and the Indiana Fever on August 20 also slated for the downtown venue later this season.

The Wings enter Sunday's contest winners of four-straight, most recently closing out a 10-day, four-game road trip with a 108-95 win over the Toronto Tempo on Friday in Montreal. A record 20,996 fans filled Bell Centre in what was the first WNBA game ever played in Montreal. The attendance figure bested the previous WNBA regular-season attendance standard of 20,711 set in 2024. Paige Bueckers reached the 30-point mark for the fourth time in her career with a season-high 34 to go along with six rebounds and six assists, leading five Wings in double figures.

Dallas leads the 2026 regular season series with Chicago, 2-0. With a win Sunday, the Wings would secure their first regular season sweep of the Sky since 2014, when the franchise was based in Tulsa and went 2-0 against Chicago. In their most recent meeting on June 20 in Arlington, the Wings erased a 17-point second-half deficit to pick up the 93-92 win. Jessica Shepard led Dallas with 21 points, a team-high eight rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Chicago enters Sunday's game after dropping a road contest to the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday night, 102-87. Center Kamilla Cardoso and rookie guards Gabriela Jaquez and Sydney Taylor each notched 15 points in the effort for the Sky.

How to Follow

Airing nationally on ESPN. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats are available on stats.wnba.com.

2026 Wings-Sky Regular Season Schedule & Results

5/20 at CHI W, 99-89

6/20 at DAL W, 93-92

7/12 at DAL 6:00 p.m. CT

Chicago leads the all-time series 31-28.

Game Status Report

No injuries or illnesses to report.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 11, 2026

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