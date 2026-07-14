Game Notes: Alanta Dream 101, Los Angeles Sparks

Published on July 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







KEY NOTES

The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon, and Angel Reese; that lineup is now 14-6.

Atlanta's all-time record vs. the Los Angeles Sparks is now 26-20 overall and 15-8 at home.

Starters Canada, Gray, Howard, Hillmon, and Reese all finished in double-digit scoring.

The Dream recorded 54 points in the paint along with 21 points from the bench.

Canada finished with 9 assists to give her 177 total assists on the season. After 24 games, Canada sits at second in single-season assists for the Dream.

Reese recorded her 16th double-double of the season with 23 points and 13 rebounds. She is currently leading the WNBA in double-doubles.

Gray recorded her 11th 20+ game this season.

PLAYER HIGHLIGHTS

Angel Reese: 23 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals

Allisha Gray: 20 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 2 steals

Jordin Canada: 16 points, 3 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals

Rhyne Howard: 11 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

Naz Hillmon: 10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists

Isobel Borlase: 10 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist

Madina Okot: 9 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 13, 2026

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