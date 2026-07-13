Minnesota Lynx Expand Free Access with Return to Over-The-Air Television on KARE 11

Published on July 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Lynx, KARE 11, TEGNA's NBC affiliate serving the Twin Cities, and Victory+, the local streaming home of the four-time WNBA Champions, today announced a broadcast agreement to simulcast three Lynx games in July on KARE 11. While fans can stream every locally televised Lynx game for free on Victory+, the agreement expands that free access by bringing three marquee matchups to over-the-air television, reaching an estimated 1.5 million households across Minnesota and the team's local broadcast territory.

Beginning with the July 15 matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks, fans can watch the Lynx on KARE 11 in three marquee July games. Each simulcast of Victory+'s Lynx coverage will feature play-by-play announcer Sloane Martin and color analyst Lea B. Olsen. KARE 11 will also produce postgame coverage following each broadcast, featuring player interviews and in-depth analysis.

"KARE 11 is proud to team up with Victory+ to continue our partnership with the Lynx for a second year," said Doug Wieder, president and general manager of KARE 11. "Bringing Lynx basketball to fans across Minnesota and the team's local broadcast territory means giving hometown fans more access to their hometown team. That's exactly the kind of local connection we're proud to support."

"We're excited to expand free access to Lynx basketball by bringing three games to KARE 11," said Minnesota Lynx President of Business Operations Carley Knox. "Our commitment to free access began with Victory+, and now we're extending that experience to over-the-air television by giving approximately 1.5 million households across the region another free way to watch Lynx basketball through KARE 11. Together, we're creating even more opportunities for fans to watch, connect with our team and be part of the excitement surrounding Lynx basketball."

"We're committed to supporting the fans in each of our teams' communities, and this is a great opportunity for Victory+ to work alongside KARE 11 to meet fans wherever they choose to engage with Lynx basketball," said Neil Gruninger, President & CEO APMC (the parent company of Victory+).

Lynx fans can watch KARE 11 over the air on channel 11 and through Xfinity, DIRECTV, Dish Network, YouTube TV and AT&T U-verse.

The free over-the-air schedule includes:

Opponent Time (CT) Station(s)

July 15 vs. LA Sparks 12:00p.m. KARE 11 / Victory+ Postgame show on KARE 11 at conclusion of game

July 18 vs. Portland Fire 7:00 p.m. KARE 11 / Victory+ Postgame show on KARE 11 at conclusion of game

July 22 at Seattle Storm 2:00 p.m. KARE 11 / Victory+ Postgame show on KARE 11 at conclusion of game







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