Minnesota Lynx Announce Roster Transactions

Published on July 10, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Lynx today announced the team has signed forward Liatu King to a player development contract and guard Eliška Hamzová to a seven-day contract.

The Lynx will take on the New York Liberty at Target Center on Saturday, July 11 at 12:00 p.m. CT. Tickets for all regular season ho"])self.__next_f.push([1,"me games are on sale now at www.lynxbasketball.com/tickets.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.