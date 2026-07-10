Minnesota Lynx Announce Roster Transactions
Published on July 10, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx News Release
Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Lynx today announced the team has signed forward Liatu King to a player development contract and guard Eliška Hamzová to a seven-day contract.
The Lynx will take on the New York Liberty at Target Center on Saturday, July 11 at 12:00 p.m. CT. Tickets for all regular season ho"])self.__next_f.push([1,"me games are on sale now at www.lynxbasketball.com/tickets.
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