Obama Presidential Center to Anchor Chicago WNBA All-Star 2026 Host Committee Events

Published on July 10, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - As Chicago prepares to welcome professional athletes, fans, and industry leaders for AT&T WNBA All-Star 2026, the Chicago All-Star 2026 Host Committee today unveiled a slate of signature events that will showcase the city's leadership in sports, business, and culture - and leave a legacy of community impact that extends far beyond the weekend.

Featuring two marquee events at the newly opened Obama Presidential Center, the Host Committee's programming will bring together influential voices from sports, business, media, technology, and philanthropy, while advancing youth participation in sports through the WNBA's Line 'Em Up initiative. Line 'Em Up expands access and visibility for girls and women in basketball by bringing the WNBA 3-point line to community courts.

"Chicago has always delivered when the spotlight is brightest, and WNBA All-Star gives us an incredible opportunity to showcase the energy, innovation, and community that define this city," said Nadia Rawlinson, Co-Chair of the Chicago All-Star 2026 Host Committee and Co-Owner of the Chicago Sky. "We're especially honored to host our signature events at the Obama Presidential Center, an institution that embodies leadership, possibility, and the power to inspire future generations."

"We look forward to welcoming leaders from across sports, business, and culture to the Obama Presidential Center during this landmark week for Chicago," said Valerie Jarrett, CEO of The Obama Foundation. "At the Center, we believe in the importance of sports, mentorship, and connection to create positive change. We are proud to partner with the Chicago WNBA All-Star Host Committee and the Chicago Sky to showcase the best of this City to visitors from around the world."

Chicago All-Star 2026 Host Committee Events

Monday, July 20

Chicago All-Star 2026 Golf Classic at Harborside International. The Host Committee will bring together WNBA players and legends, sponsors, partners, and invited guests for a day of golf to support theChicago Sky Foundation.

Tuesday, July 21

Line 'Em Up Community Activation at Foster (Frank) Park. The Host Committee - in partnership with the Office of the Mayor, the Chicago Park District, Chicago Public Schools, the Chicago Transit Authority, and the Chicago Sky Foundation - will welcome more than 100 youth to Foster Park on Chicago's South Side for skills development, mentorship (by our Host Committee Ambassadors), and pathway-building. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson will also make a **MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT** during this event.

"The Chicago WNBA All-Star 2026 Host Committee is not only showcasing Chicago as a global destination for professional sports-we're creating meaningful connections and opportunities that will leave a lasting impact long after the final buzzer," said Rawlinson.

Host Committee VIP Reception - the Host Committee will curate a special evening at the Obama Presidential Center, the city's newest cultural landmark, to celebrate the sponsors, partners, and friends who helped bring WNBA All-Star to Chicago - for the second time - and make it a huge success.

Thursday, July 23

The invitation-only All-Star Media & Innovation Summit, one of the week's signature events, will take place at the Obama Presidential Center's Home Court. Centered on the theme "From Participation to Power," the Host Committee is convening a high-impact Summit that will spotlight the intersection of sport, culture, content, and commerce - featuring a dynamic lineup of leaders across sports, media, technology, health care, entertainment, and business who are redefining how the game is experienced, amplified, and monetized. Featured panel topics:

Game-Changing Growth: Innovation Across Women's Sports and Media

Safe, Seen, and Supported: Online Safety for Girls and Female Athletes (Sponsored by Pinterest)

Smart Play: AI, Innovation, and the Future of Women's Sports

The Science of Her Game: Power, Performance, and Partnership (Sponsored by Gatorade)

The Next Ownership Wave: How Athletes Are Rewriting Who Gets to Own the Game (Sponsored by J.P. Morgan Private Bank)

Confirmed speakers include (with more being added):

Candace Parker, Co-Chair of the Chicago All-Star 2026 Host Committee and WNBA Hall of Famer

Carolyn Braff, VP Sports & Entertainment, PepsiCo

The Honorable Kam Buckner, Illinois State Representative

Cari Champion, Broadcast Journalist / Host, CNN

Meghan Chayka, Co-Founder / CEO, Stathletes

Dr. Jess Cohen, Director of Health and Human Performance, Chicago Sky

Nicole Deal, United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee

The Honorable Kim du Buclet, Illinois State Representative

Benita Fitzgerald Mosley, OLY, CEO, U.S. Center for SafeSport

Jessica Gelman, CEO and Co-Founder, Kraft Analytics Group

Elizabeth Neumann, Chief Strategy Officer, Moonshot

Jessica Robertson, Co-Founder & Chief Brand Officer, Togethxr

Sarah Spain, Host and Content Director, iHeart Women's Sports

Leela Srinivasan, CEO, Parity

Dr. Kim Stein, Senior Principal Scientist, Gatorade Sports Science Institute

Wanji Walcott, Chief Legal and Business Affairs Officer, Pinterest

Dev Ward, Head of Digital Products, WNBA

Domo Wells, Founder & Creative Director, Designer, Dead Dirt

Friday, July 24

Line 'Em Up x Women's Sports Foundation Community Activation at Robichaux (Joseph) Park. The Host Committee - in partnership with the Office of the Mayor, the Chicago Park District, Chicago Public Schools, the Chicago Transit Authority, the Chicago Sky Foundation, the Women's Sports Foundation (WSF), Delta, and Gatorade - will welcome more than 100 youth to Robichaux Park on Chicago's South Side for skills development, mentorship (by Host Committee Ambassadors and WSF Athlete Ambassadors), and pathway-building.

Saturday, July 25

Women's Small Business Cohort Pitch Competition presented by Lendistry. The Women's Small Business Cohort is the Sky Foundation's flagship program supporting women entrepreneurs across the Chicagoland area. This year's four-week program brought together 12 selected participants who have focused on financial infrastructure, marketing and customer acquisition, team building and operational capacity. The program will culminate in a live pitch competition at the Metropolitan Club, where four participants will each be awarded $20,000 to support the growth of their small businesses.

Fans can purchase tickets for AT&T WNBA All-Star events on July 24 and July 25 by visiting www.wnba.com/allstar/2026. For information and updates on the Chicago All-Star 2026 Host Committee and related events, please visit www.2026wnbaallstar.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.