Indiana Fever Take Season Series with Win at Phoenix

Published on July 10, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







PHOENIX - The Indiana Fever (13-9) earned a 92-89 late-game, come-from-behind victory over the Phoenix Mercury, closing out the second leg of a back-to-back with a win.

With six made three pointers in the first quarter, the Fever took a 28-24 lead over the Mercury, led by 11 points from Kelsey Mitchell and eight from Aliyah Boston. The Mercury took a six-point lead in the second quarter, outscoring the Fever 29-19 in the period to lead 53-47 at halftime.

Down by six points midway through the third quarter, Indiana forced four consecutive turnovers with four steals, going on a 13-0 run to retake the lead. Finding themselves with a 10-point deficit late in the fourth quarter, the Fever rallied with an 11-0 run over a two-minute period to take a one-point lead with 3:14 remaining. The two sides battled back-and-forth through the final three minutes, with Ty Harris scoring seven points of her 15 points over the span. The game was sealed with a Mitchell bucket with 10 seconds remaining, the go-ahead score, and a Fever defense that held off Mercury.

Indiana Fever Notes:

Scoring three three pointers, Mitchell now has 727 total three pointers made across her career, officially tying Katie Douglas (727) for the seventh most three pointers made in WNBA history.

With three steals on the night, Mitchell brought her career total to 239, officially passing Ebony Hoffman (238) for the fifth most steals in Fever franchise history.

Kelsey Mitchell earned her 37th consecutive double-digit scoring game, tying a franchise record held by Tamika Catchings, which she accomplished between June 24, 2003 and June 25, 2004. Mitchell's 37-game double-digit scoring streak began on August 5, 2025, during which she has averaged 22.0 points per game.

Scoring 21 points, Aliyah Boston earned her 34th career 20+ point scoring game, tying Caitlin Clark for the fourth most of such games in franchise history.

Additionally, Mitchell's 29 points marked her 123rd 20+ scoring game, extending her place as the second-most in franchise history, while closing in on Tamika Catchings' record of 138 20+ scoring games.

With her 29 points scored, Mitchell earned her fifth straight game scoring 25+ points, extending her franchise record, while tying the fourth-longest streak in WNBA franchise, only A'ja Wilson, Tina Charles, Maya Moore and Arike Ogunbowale have longer streaks.

Making three of her five three-point attempts, Boston improved upon her league-leading three-point percentage, good for 46.4% (26-56) from beyond the arc.

Mitchell led the team with eight assists, marking her seventh career game with eight or more assists, and her first of the season.

Finishing the night with 92 points, the Fever maintain their league-leading points per game average at 93.3 points per game, just 0.5 points shy of the league record set by the Phoenix Mercury in 2010 (93.8). Indiana has never had a season in which they have averaged more than 90 points per game.

The Fever's six three pointers made in the first quarter are tied for the second most in a single quarter in franchise history. Tonight's six three-pointers came from four different players, including Aliyah Boston (2), Ty Harris (2), Lexie Hull (1) and Kelsey Mitchell (1).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 10, 2026

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