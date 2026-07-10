Game Preview: Valkyries at Connecticut Sun - 7/10/26

Published on July 10, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Valkyries seek to extend their longest winning streak in franchise history when they face the Sun in Connecticut on Friday. Golden State is tied for the most wins in the WNBA (16), while the Sun have the fewest (5). The Sun are playing their final season in Connecticut before they move to Houston - the Valkyries have two more games in Connecticut before the move.

Valkyries vs. Sun

Friday, July 10 | Tipoff: 4:30 p.m.

WATCH: ION

LISTEN: The Audacy App

LAST TIME OUT

Janelle Salaün scored a career-high 26 points, including three straight clutch 3-pointers in the Valkyries' 83-75 victory over the Toronto Tempo at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Wednesday. Salaün single handily outscored the Tempo's bench by herself and the Valkyries collectively had 52 points from their reserves. Kaitlyn Chen set a career-high with eight made field goals off the bench, tallying 16 points. Kayla Thornton paced the starting unit with 15 points and nine rebounds. With the win, the Valkyries set a franchise record with their sixth straight win and become the first WNBA team this season to reach 16 wins.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 10, 2026

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