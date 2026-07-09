Janelle Salaün Scores Career-High 26 Points Leading Valkyries to Franchise-Record Sixth Straight Win

Published on July 8, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







Janelle Salaün scored a career-high 26 points, including three straight clutch 3-pointers in the Valkyries' 83-75 victory over the Toronto Tempo at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Wednesday. Salaün single handily outscored the Tempo's bench by herself and the Valkyries collectively had 52 points from their reserves. Kaitlyn Chen set a career-high with eight made field goals off the bench, tallying 16 points. Kayla Thornton paced the starting unit with 15 points and nine rebounds. With the win, the Valkyries set a franchise record with their sixth straight win and become the first WNBA team this season to reach 16 wins.

GAME OF RUNS

The first half of Wednesday's matchup in Toronto followed a similar pattern to Monday's win over the Mystics. Golden State again scored 11 points in the first quarter, tying a season-low mark for an opening quarter, but took the lead in the second quarter by scoring the first 10 points of the frame. The Valkyries built a double-digit halftime lead, outscoring the Tempo by 16 points in the second quarter, which began with a 26-3 run. Kayla Thornton (9 PTS) and Kaitlyn Chen (6 PTS) accounted for half of the Valkyries' points in the second quarter and combined to shoot 5-for-6 from the field over that span. Momentum swung back in the Tempo's hands in the third quarter as they took the lead with a 17-2 run, but the Valkyries again reclaimed the edge with a 10-0 surge in the fourth quarter.

SALAÜN'S PERFECT FOURTH QUARTER

Janelle Salaün scored 16 of her game-high 26 points and shot a perfect 5-for-5 from the field in the fourth quarter. Salaün worked from the inside out, with a pair of paint baskets before splashing in 3-pointers on three straight possessions. First, she relocated for a corner three that put the Valkyries up by nine points. Then, she executed a pick-and-pop for a wing 3-pointer and hit another triple from the same spot for the dagger. Salaün leads all qualifying WNBA reserves in scoring this season and ranks 10th league-wide in total fourth quarter points (90).

CONTAINING ANOTHER TO-GO SCORER

The Valkyries have contained some of the WNBA's most dynamic scorers this season and the latest example was Tempo guard Marina Mabrey. Mabrey, who was just a few games removed from tying a single-game WNBA record with 53 points and nine made 3-pointers, was held without a made field goal in the first half of Wednesay's matchup against Golden State and finished with 11 points on 2-for-9 shooting. Mabrey was the 12th straight leading scorer of a Valkyries opponent that was held below her season average, as she entered Wednesday's game ranking fifth in the league in scoring at 21.1 points per game.

UP NEXT

The Valkyries continue their road trip in Connecticut, facing the Sun on Friday.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 8, 2026

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