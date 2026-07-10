Defense Propels Dream to a Win over Seattle

Published on July 10, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







Angel Reese said the Atlanta Dream would find a way as a team to win again.

Behind Reese's 18 points and 10 rebounds, Atlanta snapped its five-game losing streak with an 89-78 win over Seattle on Thursday at Gateway Center Arena.

Reese posted her 15th game this season and 63rd in her career with at least 10 points and 10 rebounds. It's the most of any player in their first three seasons in the WNBA.

"Angel was just being really aggressive with her opportunities, and helped get us off to a great start in that first quarter," Dream Head Coach Karl Smesko said.

Reese appeared to roll her ankle when she landed on an opponent's foot near the end of the game. Smesko didn't have an update on her status.

Reese wasn't the only standout.

Allisha Gray led the team with 20 points and five assists. Rhyne Howard added 19 points and four steals, Jordin Canada 11 points with seven assists, and Naz Hillmon, in the starting lineup for the first time in four games after being on a minute restriction, seven points and three steals.

The Dream's (13-9) defense was ferocious.

Atlanta had 14 steals for the third consecutive game, a feat not done by any team in the WNBA since 1997. The Dream turned 23 Seattle turnovers into 28 points.

"I think this past week we've been very intentional about getting back to Atlanta Dream basketball and doing what works best for us," Canada said. "We know when we come out aggressive on the defensive end that initiates our offense."

The Dream led 55-38 at halftime by forcing 15 turnovers that it turned into 19 points.

The Dream maintained most of that lead into the fourth by pulling in six more rebounds than the Storm in the third quarter.

The Dream's lead was cut to eight, 84-76, after a steal and two free throws by Flau'jae Johnson with 2:52 left.

Canada was fouled by Natisha Hiedeman while driving to the basket. Canada hit both free throws to push Atlanta's lead back to 10, 86-76, with 2:06 left.

Seattle turned over the ball on its next possession. Reese gave Atlanta another possession when she was fouled going for an offensive rebound. The Dream didn't take advantage by increasing its lead, but it was able to take more time off the clock.

Seattle turned over the ball again on its next possession.

Canada hit another free throw to push Atlanta's lead to 11. "I think we come into every game wanting to win, but I think throughout the whole game we knew we were going to win, just the way we were playing, how we were aggressive, especially in the first half, getting a lot of stops and steals, getting out in transition," Canada said. "I think in the fourth quarter we did have a little low, but we tried to come together and make sure we were valuing our possessions and just having that mindset that we needed to finish the game."







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 10, 2026

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