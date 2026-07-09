Atlanta Dream Sign Indya Nivar to Player Development Contract

Published on July 8, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream signed guard Indya Nivar to a player development contract, the organization announced today. Nivar was originally selected by the Dream in the second round of the 2026 WNBA Draft.

Simultaneously, the Dream has waived forward Amy Okonkwo.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 8, 2026

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