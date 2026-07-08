WNBA to Become First Professional Sports League to Host Events at the New Obama Presidential Center

Published on July 8, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK AND CHICAGO - The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) announced today that several marquee events during AT&T WNBA All-Star 2026 will take place at the newly opened Obama Presidential Center.

As part of the All-Star festivities, the Obama Presidential Center will serve as a featured venue for various AT&T WNBA All-Star activities, bringing together players, fans and community members for unique experiences celebrating basketball, culture, community impact, and connection throughout the weekend.

"Hosting AT&T WNBA All-Star events at the Obama Presidential Center is a true honor and reflects our commitment to creating connection through basketball and engaging communities in meaningful ways," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "We're excited to bring together the WNBA family and the greater Chicago community to create memorable experiences at this historic new venue."

"We are thrilled to welcome the WNBA as our first professional sports league hosted at the Obama Presidential Center," said Valerie Jarrett, CEO at The Obama Foundation. "At the Center, we believe sports have the power to bring people together and create meaningful opportunities to build the next generation of leaders."

Rooted on the South Side of Chicago, the Obama Presidential Center is a global hub for inspiring, empowering, and connecting people to make change. Located on 19.3 acres in historic Jackson Park, the Center invites visitors of all ages from across the street and around the world to explore the ideas and values that shape our democracy, engage with the story of President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, and be inspired to bring change home to their own communities. Through dynamic programs, cultural experiences, and public spaces, the Center reflects the energy of Chicago and the Obamas' belief that ordinary people working together can achieve extraordinary things.

Events and activations hosted at the Obama Presidential Center on Friday, July 24 will include:

AT&T WNBA All-Star Media Day and Practice: This marks the first time an All-Star practice will be held at a venue of this kind.

2026 WNBA Changemaker Day: WNBA Changemakers Ally, AT&T, AWS, CarMax, Deloitte, Google, and Nike will bring the third annual Changemaker Day to the Center in collaboration with the Chicago Sky, Chicago Public Schools, and the Girls Opportunity Alliance, an initiative of The Obama Foundation.

Jr. WNBA Day: AT&T and the WNBA will celebrate All-Star with a day of programming designed to inspire girls through basketball, leadership, and learning. Activities will include a basketball fundamentals clinic, panel discussions, a visionboard workshop, STEM activities, and more.

Most of these events and activations will take place in the Center's 60,000-square-foot athletic building, Home Court-a dynamic space for play, wellness, and youth engagement. Home Court features a WNBA-regulation basketball court and multi-purpose spaces for programming that brings young people together through sports, leadership and teamwork.

Additional details on Changemaker Day and community activations will be announced at a later date.

The 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will take place on Saturday, July 25 at United Center. The State Farm WNBA 3-Point Contest and Kia WNBA Shooting Stars will take place on Friday, July 24 at Wintrust Arena, home of the Chicago Sky.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.