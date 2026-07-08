Shepard Leads Wings to Big Win in New York Liberty 7

Published on July 8, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Brooklyn, NY - Tonight the Dallas Wings extended their win streak to three with an 88-77 road victory over the New York Liberty at a sold out Barclays Center. Jessica Shepard recorded her third triple-double of the season with a career-high tying 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. Dallas improves to 14-8 on the season, the Wings' best start over 22 games in team history, while New York drops to 13-9 on the year.

After trailing by seven early in the second quarter, 25-18, Dallas took over, outscoring New York 70-52 the rest of the way. With the win, the Wings pick up multiple victories over the Liberty in a single regular season series for the first time since 2022. It also marks the first time since the franchise relocated to North Texas that the team has earned multiple road victories over the Liberty in the same season.

Shepard owns all three triple-doubles recorded across the WNBA this season and moves into second all-time in WNBA history in regular season triple-doubles with four in her career (tied with Sabrina Ionescu). The veteran forward logged a career-high 11 field goals in 36 minutes played on the night. Shepard is now also tied for first all-time in league history for 20-point triple-doubles with three in her career (tied with Ionescu).

Awak Kuier had a career-outing with her first double-double, notching 10 points, a career-high 12 rebounds, a career-high seven assists and game-high three blocks in 27 minutes of action. Kuier finished 3/6 from the field, including 3/4 from beyond the three-point arc. Her three three-point field goals also mark her new WNBA best.

Bueckers notched 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists in 33 minutes played, while rookie Azzi Fudd added 12 points, three assists and two steals. Fudd is currently leading all rookies in steals (37), blocks (20) and three-point field goals made (38).

Dallas finished the night shooting 46.1% (35/76), while holding New York to 40% (26/65) from the field. The Liberty shot just 19.2% (5-of-26) from beyond the arc, marking only the second time this season that New York has connected on five or fewer three-pointers.

The Wings won the battle on the glass (38-34), in the paint (44-42), on second chance opportunities (15-11) and from the bench (21-9), while the Liberty held the advantage on the fast break (14-11). Dallas recorded 29 assists on 35 made field goals, moving to 5-0 this year when dishing out at least 29 assists. The game saw eight lead changes and two ties.

Breanna Stewart led New York with 29 points, nine rebounds, four assists and one steal, while Jonquel Jones added a double-double, notching 17 points and 12 rebounds.

The Wings and Liberty match up for the final time during the 2026 regular season on Thursday, July 16 at 8:00 p.m. CT in Arlington.

Dallas will close the team's four-game road trip in Montreal, taking on the Toronto Tempo on Friday, July 10 at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will air on ION.

Game Leaders

Points Rebounds Assists

Dallas Shepard (22) Shepard, Kuier (12) Shepard (11)

New York Stewart (29) Jones (12) Ionescu (5)

First Quarter: Dallas 18, New York 20

The starting lineup for the Wings was Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, Azzi Fudd, Awak Kuier and Jessica Shepard for the ninth straight game. It was an offensive flurry to begin the game, with the Liberty taking a four-point advantage, 16-12, heading into the first media break. Shepard notched eight of the Wings' 12 points to start the contest. A 6-4 close to the first narrowed the gap to two, 20-18, heading into the second. Shepard led Dallas with eight points, six rebounds and two assists through ten minutes of action. Kuier added two rebounds, three assists and two blocks in her first quarter minutes.

Second Quarter: Dallas 29, New York 11

The Liberty began the quarter on a 5-0 run to extend their lead to seven, 25-18, but a three-pointer from Aziaha James, an and-one conversion from Alanna Smith and a driving layup from Bueckers gave the Wings a 26-25 lead and forced New York into a timeout with 7:00 to play in the first half. Dallas continued their push out of that timeout, scoring another 11 unanswered to extend their lead to 12, 37-25, with 4:10 to go in the quarter.

The Wings held the Liberty scoreless from the 9:23-3:49 mark in the second. New York did not hit their second field goal in the quarter until a lay-in from Breanna Stewart at the 2:26 mark. Another 10-4 spurt to close the half gave Dallas a 16-point advantage at the break, 47-31. The Wings shot 60.0% (12/20), while holding the Liberty to just 13.3% (2/15) from the floor in the second quarter. The defensive effort marked the first time a Dallas opponent has shot less than 14.0% in a single quarter since August 14, 2022 (vs. Los Angeles Sparks- 12.5% (2/16) in Q2).

Shepard led Dallas with 12 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the first half. Kuier also filled the stat sheet in the first with six points, eight rebounds, six assists and three blocks. Dallas outrebounded New York, 26-17, and dished out nine more assists, 17-8. The Wings move to 4-0 when recording at least 17 assists in a single half this season. New York's 11 points in the second quarter also marks a new season-low for Wings' opponents in the second quarter this year.

Third Quarter: Dallas 22, New York 23

New York began the second half on a 14-5 run to trim Dallas's lead to seven, 52-45, and prompted the Wings into a timeout with 6:49 to go in the third. The Liberty closed in to make it a five point-game, 52-47, but the Wings rattled off nine straight to take a 14-point lead, 61-47, with 3:54 remaining in the quarter. An 8-7 close to the third for Dallas pushed their advantage to 15, 69-54, entering the fourth. Shepard notched six points, going 3/3 from the floor in the third to pace the Wings. Kuier, Ogunbowale, Bueckers and Odyssey Sims each added four points in the quarter.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 8, 2026

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