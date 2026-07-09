Las Vegas Aces Sign Ta'Niya Latson to Development Player Contract

Published on July 8, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces announced that they have signed 5-8 guard Ta'Niya Latson to a development player contract.

Latson, who played three years at Florida State before transferring to South Carolina ahead of her senior season, was selected No. 20 in the 2026 WNBA Draft by Los Angeles. Latson played in 10 games for the Sparks and averaged 1.8 points and 1.0 rebounds in limited minutes before being waived on July 6.

The 2025 Associated Press and USBWA All-America second team selection averaged an NCAA-leading 25.2 ppg as a junior. Latson also earned 2023 USBWA and WBCA National Freshman of the Year honors and was a three-time All-ACC first team member.

A four-year starter, Latson averaged 20.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg and 3.8 apg, while shooting 45.5% from the field and 32.6% from behind the arc over her four-year college career.

As a senior at South Carolina, Latson started all 35 games and averaged 14.1 ppg and 3.6 apg in helping the Gamecocks to a 36-4 record, including 15-1 in SEC play, and a NCAA runner-up finish.

Latson was a 2022 McDonald's All-American and Florida Miss Basketball out of American Heritage School in Plantation, Florida.

One of the original WNBA franchises celebrating their 30th season in the league, the Las Vegas Aces continue play this week at Portland on July 9, with a 7 p.m. tip on The Spot-Vegas 34. This weekend features back-to-back games at Michelob ULTRA Arena, starting with a 3 p.m. clash against Phoenix on Saturday, which will stream on Peacock and air locally on The Spot-Vegas 34. On Sunday the Aces have a rematch against Indiana, which tips at 6 p.m. on NBC. Limited tickets are still available for the games, which are anticipated to be sold out.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 8, 2026

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