Aces Survive Second-Half Comeback, Close Down Sky, 98-90, in Overtime

Published on July 4, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces (15-5) never trailed against the visiting Chicago Sky (6-14) until the final four minutes of regulation, then put together a 10-0 run in overtime to claim a 98-90 victory on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena. NaLyssa Smith paved the way with a game- and season-high 29 points to go with 8 rebounds; Jewell Loyd added 19 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists; Chelsea Gray scored 18 and dished out a game-high 6 assists; and Jackie Young added 16 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals.

The Sky featured 5 players in double-figures, led by Skylar Diggins' 19 points, and Kamilla Cardoso notched the game's lone double-double with 16 points and 10 boards.

Stats | Gallery | Highlights

TEAM 1 2 3 4 OT Final

LVA 22 27 21 16 12 98

CHI 19 18 27 22 4 90

1st Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 22, Chicago 19) Las Vegas opened the game shooting 6 of 6 from the field, while holding Chicago to 2 of 7 for a 14-5 advantage midway through the stanza. After a free throw from Smith gave the Aces a 10-point cushion, the pendulum swung the other way for Chicago, which outscored the Aces 12-2 over the next 2 and a half minutes to draw even at 17-all. Loyd hit a 3 to stop the run and each side made a pair from the line to close the period. The Aces shot 53.3% overall and 2 of 7 from 3-point; the Sky made just 38.5% of their field goal attempts and 2 of 3 from deep. Loyd scored a high of 9 and Courtney Vandersloot checked in for 6 on the other end.

2nd Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 49, Chicago 37) The Sky remained within striking distance and were within 2, 30-28, 4 and a half minutes in. Three straight buckets from a trio of Aces gave Las Vegas some breathing room, 36-28. Chicago narrowed the gap to 41-35 with just over 2 minutes left on the clock. However, an and-1 from Cheyenne Parker-Tyus sparked an 8-0 spurt for a 49-35 lead, before a final layup by Chicago capped the first half. The Aces knocked down 57.1% of their shots, despite missing all 3 from behind the arc; the Sky connected on 46.2% of their field goal attempts, including 2 of 4 from deep. Smith scored 8 to lead the field and Diggins chipped in 6 for Chicago.

3rd Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 70, Chicago 64) Chicago cut into the double-digit lead several times but midway through the quarter, the Aces were up 62-52. Chicago turned up its defense, which propelled it through a 11-2 run and sliced the gap to 64-63. The Aces responded with 6 straight in a 6-1 spurt to end the quarter. Both teams shot well, with the Sky making 53.3% from the field and the Aces went for 50%. The Sky hit 2 of 5 from 3-point and the Aces were 0 of 4. Smith and Azurá Stevens chipped in 7 apiece for their respective teams.

4th Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 86, Chicago 86) A Smith field goal at 6:15 brought the score to 81-72. From there, Chicago scored 10 straight in a 14-3 run and claimed its first lead of the night, 82-81 with less than four minutes to play. With the Aces trailing 86-84, Gray pulled up for 2 to tie it up with 22.6 left on the clock. Between the Aces final 2 field goals, which spanned nearly 6 minutes, the Sky stymied the home team into committing 4 turnovers and shooting 0 of 7 from the field. Overall, the Aces netted just 35.7% of their shots and 2 of 6 from 3; the Sky hit on 41.2% of theirs and were 1 of 6 behind the arc. Cardoso scored 10 and Gray led the Aces with 6.

Overtime Highlights (Las Vegas 98, Chicago 90) With the Aces up 92-88, Cloud sprinted to the basket with Young on her tail. As Cloud went up for 2, Young was whistled for a foul, giving Cloud a chance to close to 92-91. After an official review, followed by a coach's challenge by Becky Hammon, however, the call was overturned and instead of receiving an and-1, Cloud was called for an offensive foul with 70 seconds remaining and stripped of her layup. Gray scored the next 2 baskets to cap a 10-0 Aces run for a 96-88 lead with 17.7 seconds to play. After a Chicago timeout, Cloud scored on the ensuing play but a foul on Young on the other end sent the Aces guard to the line for the final points of the night. The Aces hit 5 of 8 in overtime and held the Sky to 2 of 7. Three different Aces players scored 4 apiece and 2 Sky players split their 4 points.

KEY STATS The ACLU is currently tracking 529 anti-LGBTQ+ bills across our nation, zero of which are in Nevada.

The Aces shot a season-low 18.2% from behind the arc.

There were a total of 2 lead changes and 5 tied scores.

FGM-A PCT 3PM-A PCT FTM-A PCT OFF DEF REB AT PF ST TO BK

LVA 35-69. 507 4- 22 .182 24-30 .800 6 28 34 17 19 10 13 6

CHI 28-65 .431 7-20. 350 27-31. 871 6 26 32 20 29 8 18 4

Points scored.

In the Paint 2nd Chance Fast Break Off TOs Bench

LVA 46 4 7 21 12

CHI 40 9 9 9 36

GAME NOTES Loyd, who finished with 3 3-pointers, became the 9th player in WNBA history with at least 700 made 3s. She is the 6th fastest to the mark, 389 games, trailing No. 5 Hammon (384) by 5 games. Diana Taurasi was the fastest in 276 games.

With her 6 made field goals, Loyd passed Katie Smith (2,053) and drew even with No. 19 Tangela Smith (2,058) on the W's all-time list. No. 18 is DeLisha Milton-Jones (2,083).

Tonight marked the 500th victory in franchise history.

Parker-Tyus was credited with a season-high 3 steals

UP NEXT The Aces remain at T-Mobile Arena for their first tilt against the Indiana Fever (11-8), presented by State Farm, on Sunday, July 5, at 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and streamed on Disney+.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 4, 2026

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