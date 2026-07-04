Valkyries Grind out Clutch Win over Dream

Published on July 4, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries made timely plays down the stretch to earn a clutch 88-83 win over the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center Arena on Saturday. With the win, the Valkyries complete the season series sweep over the Dream and extend their winning streak to four games.

SALAÜN'S STRONG CLOSE TO BACK-AND-FORTH FIRST HALF

The Valkyries opened the game with consecutive 3-pointers by Cecilia Zandalasini and Gabby Williams within the first minute, and after back-to-back 3-point plays by Veronica Burton and Zandalasini, they jumped out to a 12-2 lead. The Dream responded with an 11-0 run of their own, as a 3-pointer by Allisha Gray gave Atlanta the lead. Golden State and Atlanta went back and forth in a highly competitive and physical first half, but the Valkyries gained a bit of separation, closing the half on a 6-0 run that gave them a seven-point lead. Janelle Salaün had all six of those points, banking in a step-back 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down and finishing an and-1 layup through contact. Salaün was the game's leading scorer at halftime with 11 points, joined by Burton as the first two players to reach double figures.

DIFFERENCE-MAKING FACTORS FOR VALKYRIES

The Dream scored the first seven points of the third quarter to tie the game at 42. The game was a back-and-forth affair until the end, featuring 14 ties and 22 lead changes. Atlanta's 51-39 rebounding edge made them a persistent threat and 12 of the Dream's rebounds came on the offensive glass. The WNBA's leading rebounder, Angel Reese, accounting for a game-high 13 rebounds (5 OREB). Golden State's separation came from making five more 3-pointers than Atlanta (13-8) and shooting at a much higher clip (38.2 3PT% vs. 30.8 3PT%). They also tallied a franchise record 15 steals and forced 17 turnovers.

UP NEXT

The Valkyries head to Washington to battle the Mystics on Monday.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 4, 2026

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