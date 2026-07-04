Dream Falls Short against Golden State

Published on July 4, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







The Atlanta Dream came close to producing the fourth-quarter magic that carried it through the beginning of the season but missed several free throws and lost to Golden State 88-83 on Saturday at Gateway Center Arena.

The Dream missed 10 of its 33 free-throw attempts in the game and four of 17 in the fourth quarter.

"Absolutely no excuse," Atlanta's Angel Reese said. "We just have to be better. If it's shooting 100 free throws after practice, 50 free throws after practice, that's what it is."

It was Atlanta's (12-9) fifth consecutive loss and third this season to Golden State, which outscored the Dream 31-24 in the fourth quarter. It was the fourth time in the losing streak that Atlanta was outscored in the fourth. The Dream has outscored opponents 506-421 in the fourth this season after Saturday.

"I don't think it's anything drastic," Dream Head Coach Karl Smesko said. "It's just a play here, a play there, a call here, a call there. There's a big difference if you're up two in the last minute, where they've got to foul you, as opposed to being down two, and suddenly you've got to foul them. We're playing really hard. Unfortunately, we're not shooting very well, and I think that's taken its toll a little bit."

Allisha Gray led Atlanta with 22 points. Rhyne Howard scored 19 and Reese 17 with 13 rebounds. Madina Okot scored 11.

Poor shooting in the second quarter (26.7%), combined with the Valkyries closing with a 6-0 run, put the Dream in a 42-35 hole at halftime.

The Dream started the third quarter with its own 7-0 run to tie the game. Okot scored seven points in the quarter to lead the Dream to a 59-57 lead into the fourth.

Continuing the trend, the Valkyries used a 7-0 run near the start of the fourth quarter to take a 64-62 lead.

The teams continued to trade baskets.

With the crowd standing and chanting "Let's go Dream," Howard cut Atlanta's gap to 82-80 when she completed a three-point play with 59.4 seconds remaining.

Golden State's Gabby Williams hit a jumper to increase Atlanta's gap to four.

Jordin Canada drove and was tripped, with the officials calling a jump ball. Golden State won the jump. Veronica Burton was fouled by Reese and hit both free throws to put Atlanta behind 86-80 with 20.3 seconds left.

Atlanta wasn't yet done.

Howard hit a long 3-pointer to cut Atlanta's gap to 83-80 with 14 seconds left.

Gray dove for Golden State's inbounds pass and forced a turnover from Kaila Charles with 12.2 seconds left.

Atlanta got the ball to Howard, who missed the 3-pointer. Charles grabbed the rebound and was fouled by Reese. Charles hit both free throws to end Atlanta's attempt to rally.

The Dream aren't worried about its streak. It will get a few days before it hosts Seattle on Thursday. It's the first of five games before the All-Star break.

"Any team in front of us should be scared because we're ready and we're going to continue to put our foot forward every day, watch film, get together and figure ourselves out," Reese said. "We're not down."







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 4, 2026

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