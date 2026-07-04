Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Toronto Tempo (Game #21)- July 5

Published on July 4, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Toronto, ON - The Dallas Wings (12-8) are back in action on Sunday, July 5 at 2:00 p.m. CT, visiting the Toronto Tempo (9-10) for the first time this season at the Coca-Cola Coliseum. The game will air locally on KFAA with Ron Thulin (play-by-play) and Fran Harris (analyst) on the call.

The Wings enter Sunday's matchup coming off an 86-83 road win over the Connecticut Sun on Thursday night. Dallas trailed by as many as 14 in the contest but used a late fourth quarter surge to secure the victory. Paige Bueckers led the Wings with her fourth consecutive outing with 25+ points, tallying a game-high 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Sunday will be the first-ever meeting between the Wings and Tempo. The two teams will meet three times during the 2026 regular season slate. The Tempo did not select any Wings players in the 2026 expansion draft but are led by league veterans Marina Mabrey and Isabelle Harrison, who have both spent time in Dallas (Mabrey 2020-22, Harrison 2019-22).

The Tempo enter Sunday's game dropping their last outing to the Phoenix Mercury, 89-80, on June 27. Six players finished in double figures, with Nyara Sabally tallying 14 points and Julie Allemand adding a points-assist double-double notching 11 points and 10 assists in the effort. Tempo Head Coach Sandy Brondello leads the expansion franchise in their first season and holds an 18-14 regular season record when coaching against the Dallas Wings (with Phoenix and New York).

How to Follow

Airing locally on KFAA and streaming on WNBA League Pass. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats are available on stats.wnba.com.

2026 Wings-Tempo Regular Season Schedule & Results

7/5 at TOR 2:00 p.m. CT

7/10 at TOR 6:30 p.m. CT

8/12 at DAL 3:00 p.m. CT

Game Status Report

No injuries or illnesses to report.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 4, 2026

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