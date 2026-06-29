Atlanta Dream Sign Jaylyn Sherrod to Developmental Contract

Published on June 29, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream has signed guard Jaylyn Sherrod to a developmental contract, the organization announced today.

Sherrod began her professional career with the New York Liberty in 2024, where she won a WNBA Championship during her rookie season. After initially signing a training camp contract and later a seven-day deal, she secured a spot for the remainder of the season and contributed to the Liberty's title run. She returned to New York in 2025 before signing with the Minnesota Lynx later that season, continuing to establish herself as a reliable two-way guard at the professional level.

A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Sherrod built her foundation as a dynamic guard known for efficient scoring, defensive intensity, and unselfish play. She developed a reputation for her grit, tenacity, and competitiveness, all traits that allow her to impact the game on both ends of the floor.

Sherrod played collegiately at the University of Colorado, where she became one of the program's most accomplished guards.







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