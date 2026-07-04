Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 83, Golden State Valkyries 88

Published on July 4, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







KEY NOTES

The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Isobel Borlase, and Angel Reese; this starting five has a 0-1 record.

Atlanta's all-time record vs. the Golden State Valkyries is now 2-4 overall and 1-1 at home.

Bolase recorded her first career start.

Reese had her 14th double-double of the season with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Gray recorded 22 points, her 8th game with 20 or more points this season.

Okot shot 4-4 from the field and 3-3 from the free throw line, finishing with 11 points.

Canada recorded 7 assists on the night, her 18th game this season with 5 or more assists.

PLAYER HIGHLIGHTS

Allisha Gray: 22 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal

Howard: 19 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists

Reese: 17 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

Okot: 11 points, 2 rebounds

Canada: 7 points, 4 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 4, 2026

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