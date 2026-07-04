Fever Tip off West Coast Trip on Sunday in Vegas

Published on July 4, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Fever will tip off a four-game West Coast road trip on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. The trip is bookended by a pair of games in Vegas against the defending champion Aces. Indiana will visit Los Angeles on Wednesday and Phoenix on Thursday before returning to Vegas to face the Aces once more on Sunday, July 12.

Sunday's game will be the first game between the Fever and Aces this season. Las Vegas visits Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Aug. 6. The Fever and Aces met last year in the WNBA Semifinals, with injury-riddled Indiana pushing the Aces to the limit before falling in overtime in Game 5.

Both teams could be without star players on Sunday afternoon. Fever All-Star point guard Caitlin Clark will miss her second straight game with a back injury, while four-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson is questionable with an ankle injury.

Clark ranks fourth in the WNBA in scoring (21.2 points per game) and second in assists (8.2 per contest), but injured her back in the second half of a June 24 game against Phoenix. She missed the subsequent game against Los Angeles on June 27. Clark told reporters on Friday that she would not play in Las Vegas, but is improving and hopeful she can return for part of the back-to-back against the Sparks and Mercury next week.

Even without Clark, the Fever have plenty of firepower. All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell is the league's second-leading scorer at 21.2 points per game, while center Aliyah Boston is an All-Star starter as well, averaging 17.0 points and 8.6 rebounds. Playing without Clark last weekend, the Fever still crushed the Sparks, 111-87.

Wilson is the WNBA's leading scorer, averaging 25.7 points per game to go along with 9.4 rebounds and 2.0 blocks. She missed the Commissioner's Cup Championship game against New York this week and then also sat out Friday's contest against Chicago.

The Aces still beat the Sky in her absence, with former Fever forward NaLyssa Smith leading the way with 29 points and eight rebounds. Jewell Loyd (19 points), Chelsea Gray (18 points and six assists), and Jackie Young (16 points, six rebounds, and five assists) are all former All-Stars capable of making significant contributions as well.

Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces Sunday, July 5, 2026 T-Mobile Arena | 7:00 p.m. ET

BROADCAST INFO

TV: ESPN/Disney+ Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - John Nolan (play-by-play), Bria Goss (analyst)

PROBABLE STARTERS

Indiana Fever (11-8)

Guard - Ty Harris Guard - Kelsey Mitchell Forward - Lexie Hull Forward - Monique Billings Center - Aliyah Boston

Las Vegas Aces (15-5)

Guard - Chelsea Gray Guard - Jewell Loyd Forward - Jackie Young Forward - Stephanie Talbot Center - NaLyssa Smith







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 4, 2026

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