Mitchell and Clark Combine for 45 Points, 10 Threes in 2026 WNBA All-Star Game

Published on July 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Fever were well represented at the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday night in Chicago. The trio of Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark, and Kelsey Mitchell competed against each other on Saturday night thanks to this year's unique format.

The Fever's three All-Stars were split up for this year's midseason showcase, with Boston and Clark starting for Team Spoon (picked by WNBA legend Teresa Weatherspoon) and Mitchell starting for Team Coop (picked by WNBA legend Cynthia Cooper).

Clark and Boston ended up with bragging rights, as Team Spoon came away with a 129-122 win. But Mitchell was excellent in the loss, scoring a game-high 28 points to go along with four rebounds and five steals, going 11-for-19 from the field and 5-for-11 from 3-point range. Clark, meanwhile, tallied 17 points, four boards, and five assists for Team Spoon, going 5-for-15 from beyond the arc.

Boston played just five minutes to start the game before sitting out the rest of the night.

Clark put on a show to start Saturday's game, scoring 11 of Team Spoon's first 13 points. After scoring the first points of the night on a layup, Clark then drilled three successive 3-pointers from 28, 34, and 38 feet.

Mitchell enjoyed her own scoring outburst midway through the second quarter, scoring 11 of 18 points for Team Coop over one stretch, including a three-point play and a pair of threes.

Clark and Mitchell had 14 points apiece at halftime, but Team Spoon led 81-64.

Mitchell did her best to spark a comeback in the second half, scoring 14 more points over the final two quarters, but Team Spoon held on for the victory.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 25, 2026

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