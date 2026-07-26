WNBA to Launch Replay Center Beginning with 2027 Season

Published on July 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) today announced that it will launch centralized Replay Center operations at the start of the 2027 WNBA season, marking a significant advancement in the league's continued investment in officiating, competitive integrity, and the overall game experience.

Leveraging the NBA's state-of-the-art Replay Center in Secaucus, N.J., the WNBA Replay Center will serve as the centralized hub for all reviewable replay situations during WNBA games. Utilizing advanced replay technology and a centralized review process, the WNBA Replay Center will provide on-court officials with immediate access to multiple camera angles, along with support from replay officials and staff in Secaucus, helping them make more accurate and efficient decisions when reviewing plays.

"As the WNBA continues its extraordinary growth, we're committed to investing in every aspect of the game, including the technology and resources that support players, teams, and officials," said Head of WNBA League Operations Bethany Donaphin. "Leveraging the NBA's state-of-the-art Replay Center is an important step in the continued evolution of our game. It allows us to enhance the consistency and efficiency of replay reviews while embracing innovations that strengthen the competition and deliver the best possible experience for all our stakeholders."

The WNBA Replay Center will be directly connected to every WNBA arena, creating a seamless, high-speed replay workflow between the court and the Replay Center. When a play is eligible for review under WNBA playing rules, broadcast and in-arena camera angles will be transmitted instantaneously to the Replay Center, where replay personnel will identify the most conclusive views and provide them to the officiating crew on the floor. Additional support from replay personnel, WNBA League Operations leadership, and rotating officials will also be available whenever necessary to assist on-court officials throughout the review process.







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