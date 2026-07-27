Fever Visit Seattle on Tuesday

Published on July 27, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







With the All-Star break in the rearview mirror, the Fever's playoff push begins in earnest on Tuesday night, when they tip off a three-game road trip in Seattle.

The Fever closed the first half strong, winning three straight and seven of their last nine contests to improve to 17-10 on the season. That puts Indiana in fifth place in the WNBA standings. It's a tight race, with just 2.5 games currently separating the teams in second through sixth place. The top eight teams at the end of the regular season make the playoffs, with the top four teams earning homecourt advantage in the first round.

Indiana was well represented at All-Star Weekend in Chicago, with Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark, and Kelsey Mitchell all starting the All-Star Game. While Boston played limited minutes as a precaution, Mitchell and Clark both put on a show.

Mitchell a game-high 28 points to go along with four rebounds and five steals, going 11-for-19 from the field and 5-for-11 from 3-point range. Clark, meanwhile, tallied 17 points, four boards, and five assists for the victorious Team Spoon, going 5-for-15 from beyond the arc.

It has been a rough season for the Storm, who currently own the worst record in the WNBA and are in the midst of a six-game losing streak. Still, the Storm have some promising young talent, headlined by 20-year-old center Dominique Malonga. The 6-foot-6 Frenchwoman provided one of the highlights of the All-Star Game, throwing down a dunk off a pass from Angel Reese. She is averaging a team-high 16.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks for the Storm.

Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm Tuesday, July 28, 2026 Climate Pledge Arena | 9:30 p.m. ET

BROADCAST INFO

TV: ESPN WALV/Fever Direct - Pat Boylan (play-by-play), Debbie Antonelli (analyst), Kelsie Kasper (sideline) Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - John Nolan (play-by-play), Bria Goss (analyst)

PROBABLE STARTERS

Indiana Fever (17-10)

Guard - Caitlin Clark Guard - Kelsey Mitchell Forward - Lexie Hull Forward - Monique Billings Center - Aliyah Boston

Seattle Storm (6-23)

Guard - Jade Melbourne Guard - Natisha Heideman Forward - Flau'jae Johnson Forward - Awa Fam Center - Dominique Malonga







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 27, 2026

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