Magbegor and Melbourne Named to Australian FIBA World Cup Roster

Published on July 27, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - Seattle Storm players Ezi Magbegor and Jade Melbourne were selected to represent the Australian Opals at the FIBA Women's World Cup in Berlin September 4-13.

Magbegor, a two-time Olympian and member of Australia's bronze medal-winning team at the 2024 Paris Olympics, is also a two-time FIBA World Cup medalist, earning silver in 2018 and bronze in 2022. The 6-foot-6 forward/center is a four-time WNBA All-Defensive Team honoree who helped the Storm win the WNBA championship in 2020 and the 2021 Commissioner's Cup.

Melbourne, a 2024 Olympic bronze medalist and Rising Star of the Paris Games, is having one of the best seasons of her career. The Storm guard is averaging career highs in points (8.8), assists (3.8), rebounds (2.0) and steals (0.9) while shooting 45.9% from the field.

The 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup will feature the world's top 16 national teams in a 10-day competition.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 27, 2026

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