Allisha Gray, Angel Reese, Rhyne Howard Named 2026 WNBA All-Star Reserves

Published on July 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta Dream's Allisha Gray, Angel Reese and Rhyne Howard have been selected as reserves for the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game.

Gray earns her fourth consecutive All-Star selection, all with the Atlanta Dream. Reese has been named an All-Star in each of her first three WNBA seasons and makes her first appearance as a member of the Dream, while Howard becomes a four-time All-Star in just her fifth professional season, becoming the 19th player in WNBA history to achieve the feat.

Gray has once again established herself as one of the WNBA's most consistent performers, averaging 18.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game through 21 regular season games. The Eastern Conference Player of the Month for May has scored in double figures in 20 of Atlanta's 21 games, leading the team in double-digit scoring performances. Gray's selection marks her fourth consecutive All-Star appearance, all coming as a member of the Dream.

Reese has made an immediate impact in her first season in Atlanta, averaging 14.9 points and a league-leading 11.8 rebounds per game while pacing the WNBA with 14 double-doubles. One of only two players in the league averaging a double-double, Reese has anchored Atlanta's frontcourt with her relentless rebounding, physicality and consistent production. The three-time All-Star also becomes the 13th player in franchise history to earn WNBA All-Star honors with the Dream.

Howard continues to cement her place among the league's elite two-way players, averaging 18.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and a league-leading 3.2 steals per game, while ranking second in the WNBA with 3.4 three-pointers made per game. A relentless presence on both ends of the floor, Howard has developed into one of the league's premier perimeter defenders while remaining one of its most dynamic offensive threats. Her selection marks her fourth All-Star appearance in her first five WNBA seasons.

Atlanta's three All-Star selections mark the fifth time in franchise history the Dream have had three players named All-Stars in the same season and the third time in the last four years, underscoring the franchise's emergence as one of the WNBA's top contenders.

The 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be played on Saturday, July 25, at the United Center in Chicago and will air on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET. The weekend will also feature the Kia WNBA Shooting Stars and State Farm WNBA 3-Point Contest on Friday, July 24, while WNBA Live presented by AWS will run Thursday through Saturday at McCormick Place. As part of the WNBA's 30th season celebration, WNBA legends Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Weatherspoon will serve as honorary general managers and draft the All-Star teams.







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