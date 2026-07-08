Liberty Felled by Wings

Published on July 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Liberty (13-9) fell in a home matchup against the Dallas Wings (14-8), 88-77, in front of a sellout crowd of 17,532 fans.

Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 29 points, nine rebounds, four assists and a steal while shooting 62.5 percent (10-for-16) from the field. This was Stewart's 63rd game with at least 20 points since joining the Liberty, the third-most 20-point games in franchise history, and her 83rd career game with at least 25 points, the third-most in WNBA history. She has scored 65 points in her last two games, marking her highest-scoring two-game span since her 2023 WNBA MVP season.

Jonquel Jones, who was named a 2026 WNBA All-Star prior to tonight's game, put up a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds on 54.5 percent (6-for-11) shooting from the field and 50 percent (3-for-6) shooting from beyond the arc. Jones added two assists and a pair of blocks to pass Sue Wicks (155) for the third-most blocks in Liberty franchise history. She also recorded her fourth consecutive game with multiple 3-pointers, the fourth-longest streak of her career. Jones has now scored in double figures while shooting at least 50 percent from the field in 10 consecutive games, marking the longest such streak of her career. She recorded a double-double for the second consecutive game and the seventh time this season. This was the 109th double-double of Jones' career, which ranks eighth in WNBA history.

Sabrina Ionescu finished with a team-high five assists and scored 14 points in the second half while adding three rebounds and a block. Ionescu has now made a 3-pointer in 172 regular-season games, surpassing Crystal Robinson's franchise record for games with at least one made 3-pointer. Ionescu recorded three rebounds and three assists in the first quarter, with both matching her season highs for a single quarter.

Marine Johannès led the Liberty reserves with seven points, two rebounds and a steal off the bench. Pauline Astier added four points and two rebounds on 50 percent (2-for-4) shooting from the field. Astier has shot at least 50 percent from the field in 16 games this season, the most among 2026 rookies.

New York outscored Dallas 7-2 in second-chance points while holding the Wings to 0-for-8 shooting from beyond the arc in the first to take a 20-18 lead after one. Dallas went on a 19-0 run from 8:25 to 4:05 in the second quarter and entered halftime with a 47-31 lead despite the Liberty shooting a perfect 100 percent (9-for-9) from the line in the first half.

New York closed the gap with a 10-0 run from 7:35 to 6:22 in the third, but the Wings responded with a 17-7 run to take a 69-54 lead into the final frame. The Liberty outscored Dallas 12-6 in points in the paint and 6-0 in fast-break points during the third quarter. New York started the fourth on a 9-2 run, but the Wings held on for an 88-77 win. The Liberty defense held Dallas to just 26.1 percent (6-for-23) shooting from deep while winning the fast-break points battle, 14-11.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 7, 2026

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