Liberty Lose to Golden State despite Jones' Effort

Published on June 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







SAN FRANCISCO - The New York Liberty (12-8) closed out the team's West Coast road trip with a 76-67 loss to the Golden State Valkyries (13-7).

Jonquel Jones led the Liberty with 21 points on 62.5 percent (5-for-8) shooting from the field and 50 percent (3-for-6) shooting from deep for her ninth game with multiple made 3-pointers, the most by any center so far in 2026. Jones added a team-high seven rebounds while dishing out a pair of assists. Jones has now scored in double figures while shooting at least 50 percent from the field in eight consecutive games, marking the longest such streak of her career.

Breanna Stewart put up 15 points with four rebounds for her 98th game scoring at least 15 points in a Liberty uniform, which ranks fourth in franchise history. Stewart has now recorded at least one steal or block in 15 consecutive games, tying the longest active streak in the WNBA this season. Sabrina Ionescu scored nine points with three rebounds and two assists. Ionescu has now made a 3-pointer in 170 regular-season games, just one shy of Crystal Robinson's franchise-record 171 games with a 3-pointer. She also recorded her 124th game with multiple 3-pointers, passing Robinson for the most such games in franchise history.

Pauline Astier recorded five points with a steal while dishing out a team-high four assists. Astier became the fourth player in the last 10 seasons to record at least 200 points, 75 assists, 60 rebounds and 15 steals through her first 20 career games, joining Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers and Olivia Miles. Leonie Fiebich added six points and a steal on 75 percent (3-for-4) shooting from the field, while Marine Johannès extended her career-long streak of games with at least one made 3-pointer to 14 consecutive games. Rebekah Gardner added four points and five rebounds off the bench to tie her season high for rebounds.

Golden State entered tonight's game as the league leader in 3-pointers made per game but finished the first quarter shooting 0-for-3 from beyond the arc. New York held the Valkyries without any second-chance points and committed just one turnover in the first, but Golden State held a 20-15 advantage after the opening frame. The Liberty's defense forced the Valkyries to miss the team's first seven attempts from long range before Golden State finished the first half on a hot streak, using an 11-0 run to enter halftime with a 41-29 lead.

Stewart led all scorers with nine points in the third as the Liberty shot 50 percent (5-for-10) from the field and 75 percent (3-for-4) from long range in the period, but Golden State went on a 13-5 run in the third to take a 64-48 lead into the fourth. New York held Golden State to 29.4 percent (5-for-17) shooting from the field in the final quarter and closed the game on a 16-4 run, but the Valkyries held on for a 76-67 win.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 28, 2026

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