Postgame Notes: Storm vs. Sparks

Published on July 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







Game Leaders:

Sparks

PTS - Dearica Hamby (17) REB - Nneka Ogwumike (11) AST - Erica Wheeler (7)

Storm PTS - Flau'jae Johnson (23) REB - Dominique Malonga (9) AST - Natasha Hiedeman/Jade Melbourne (4)

Key Takeaways:

Nneka Ogwumike reached 122 career double doubles and her seventh this season which is good for sixth in the WNBA contributing 14 points and a game-high 11 rebounds while adding two steals

Kate Martin was had a rating of +1 in her 17 minutes scoring eight points and grabbing six rebounds in her first game on a standard contract

Dearica Hamby had a team-high 17 points on 66.7% shooting from the field (6-for-9 FG)

Erica Wheeler had a game-high seven assists which marks her fourth straight game with five or more assists

Chance Gray had a team-high +4 rating in her 14 minutes of play tonight, scoring three points and snatched three rebounds

First Quarter:

Dearcia Hamby opened scoring with a layup via an assist from Nneka Ogwumike less than five seconds into the competition

Ariel Atkins

ended the Storms' 8 -0 run with a layup off an assist from Erica Wheeler at the 6:42 mark

With less than five seconds left in the opening quarter, Ogwumike drained a triple via an assist from Kiana Williams to cut the Sparks' deficit, 20 -15

Los Angeles limited Seattle to 36.8% (7-for-19) from the field and 33.3% (3-for-9) from beyond the arc

Ogwumike 's seven rebounds in the first quarter were a game high

Second Quarter:

Atkins opened scoring for the Sparks with a three-point play at the 9:11 mark to make the score 23- 18, Storms' advantage

In less than one minute of action, Hamby contributed five points and one rebound to cut the Sparks' deficit, 38 -30

Hamby completed all her attempts to lead with a game-high nine points (4-for-4 FG, 1- for-1 FT) in the second quarter

Atkins completed all her attempts to score five points (2-for-2 FG, 1-for-1 FT)

In the first half, Wheeler tallied a game-high five assists

The Sparks shot 50.0% from the field (9-for-18) in the second quarter

Los Angeles assisted on eight of the nine field goals in the quarter

Third Quarter:

Ogwumike opened second half scoring for the Sparks with a pair of free throws at the 7:05 mark

Rae Burrell ended Seattle 's 10-1 run from the 6:36 to the 2:06 mark with a layup to make the score 63-42, Storm's advantage

Atkins tied for a game-high three rebounds in the third quarter

The Sparks held the Storm to 25.0% from three-point range (2-for-8) in the third quarter

Fourth Quarter:

Chance Gray 's three pointer at the 9:22 mark opened the Sparks scoring for the final quarter

Kate Martin led the team in scoring with 8 points (1-for-2 FG, 5-for-6 FT)

The Sparks defense forced five turnovers in the quarter

The Sparks outscored the Storm 5-0 on second chance points

Los Angeles held the Storm to a 20% three-point shooting performance (3-for-15) in the second half

Pregame Quotes:

Head Coach Lynne Roberts

On the team's defensive improvement:

"We've got to be better in our gaps, making sure it's not just [a] person guarding the ball on an island. We've got to be better in our ball screen coverages, and we added some variability defensively to where we 're not as predictable. Teams were kind of [punching] us in the mouth in the first quarter the last few games... So, [we added] some complexities there and [had] time to work on them."

On maximizing Nneka Ogwumike and Dearica Hamby 's talents:

"We rely on them [ Nneka Ogwumike and Dearica Hamby ] a ton and we had some time offensively to put some things that could help Nneka [have] some more decision-making opportunities [and] have the ball in her hands more. Dearica, we need her to defend like crazy and then get out and run. S he's one of the best in the league at scoring in space where she can get a short pocket pass off the roll. She's got incredible footwork... W e need her to just do what she does."

Postgame Quotes:

Head Coach Lynne Roberts

On t he team's defensive performance:

"Defensively, we had the second quarter, which was not good. Other than that, we weren't bad. It was giving them those transition points that I thought opened the game up for them. We held them to 82; 20, 20, 14 in those other three quarters. That's not bad. I didn't think that defense was why we lost."

On facing a large lineup:

"I'm not sure if it affected how we played, but I don't think we recognized the types of lineups we had out there. I think we were for the most part doing our best to make sure they couldn't play inside, but I' m not sure if we're really where we need to be when we recognize our own matchups on offense."

Nneka Ogwumike

On the team's next steps:

"Honestly, I think just working on the culture, not even championship culture. I think understanding what the standard is, both on an individual level and a collective level. Being pros, going out there and doing what these coaches ask us to do. We have to be disciplined and consistent every single day."

NEXT: Los Angeles host Indiana at the Crypto.com Arena on July 8 at 7 p.m. PT in the second game of their homestand.







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