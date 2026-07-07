Seattle Storm Postgame Notes 7.6.26

Published on July 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL HIGH PTS HIGH REB HIGH AST

SEATTLE 20 28 20 14 82 F. Johnson (23) D. Malonga (9) Hiedeman, Melbourne (4)

LOS ANGELES 15 22 8 19 64 D. Hamby (17) N. Ogwumike (11) E. Wheeler (7)

STORY OF THE GAME: The Storm opened the first quarter with a 15-6 run as rookie Flau'jae Johnson scored the first 13 points for Seattle, shooting 66.7% (4-for-6) from the field, including 75% (3-for-4) from beyond the arc. Seattle went into halftime with an 11-point lead after shooting 52.4% (11-for-21) during the second quarter. The Storm forced nine Sparks turnovers in the first half, converting them for 11 points. Seattle outscored Los Angeles 20-8 in the third quarter and notched 12 points in the paint. The Sparks fought back in the final frame, but the Storm held off their rally and took the 82-64 win.

KEY STATS OF THE GAME

The Storm recorded season highs in rebounds (44) and points off turnovers (25) while tying their season high with 14 steals. Seattle outscored Los Angeles 15-4 in fast break points and outrebounded the Sparks 44-35.

Seattle held Los Angeles to just eight points in the third quarter, their lowest scoring quarter since May 21, 2025.

The Storm had a 26-point lead over the Sparks in the fourth quarter, which is tied for the team's largest lead in a game so far this season.

STORM HIGHLIGHTS

Flau'jae Johnson recorded a game-high 23 points along with five rebounds and three assists. She became the fourth rookie in Storm history to notch 100 field goals within her first 23 career games (Breanna Stewart, Lauren Jackson, Sue Bird).

Natisha Hiedeman finished in double figures for the 15th consecutive game, scoring 15 points on 5-for-9 shooting. With four assists, she became the second player in Storm history to record 11+ points and 2+ assists in 15 straight games (Breanna Stewart). She also grabbed a season-high six rebounds.

Jade Melbourne added 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting from the field and four assists, dishing out her 300th career dime.

SPARKS HIGHLIGHTS

Dearica Hamby led the Sparks with 17 points while Nneka Ogwumike added 14 points and 11 rebounds.

UP NEXT: Seattle heads to Atlanta for a matchup against the Dream on Thursday, July 9. Tipoff is at 5 p.m. PT and will be broadcast nationally on Prime.







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