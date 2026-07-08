Los Angeles Sparks' Plum, Ogwumike Named 2026 WNBA All-Star Reserves
Published on July 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks News Release
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks will have two representatives at the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game after guard Kelsey Plum and forward Nneka Ogwumike were selected as reserves by the league's head coaches for the annual showcase. Plum earns the fifth All-Star selection of her career (2022-26), while Ogwumike receives her 11th career All-Star nod (2013, 2014, 2015, 2017-19, 2021-24, 2026).
Plum has put together one of the WNBA's top offensive seasons, ranking second in the league in scoring (23.9 ppg), sixth in assists (6.4 apg) and fourth in three-pointers made per game (2.6). She has also been among the league's most efficient scorers, ranking seventh in true shooting percentage (65.3), while helping lead the Sparks' offense throughout the season. Los Angeles is 7-1 this year when Plum records seven or more assists, underscoring her impact as both a scorer and facilitator.
Ogwumike has continued to be one of the WNBA's most consistent two-way players this season, ranking among the league's top 10 in rebounding (8.7 rpg) and efficiency while tying for seventh with six double-doubles. She is also shooting 51.6 percent from the field, providing the Sparks with a steady veteran presence on both ends of the floor. Her impact has extended to the game's biggest moments, including a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer to defeat New York on June 21.
The 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be played in Chicago at United Center on Saturday, July 25, and broadcast on ABC (8:30 p.m. ET).
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