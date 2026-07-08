Lynx Guard Courtney Williams Named 2026 WNBA All-Star Reserve

Published on July 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minneapolis/St. Paul - The WNBA today announced that Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams has been voted a reserve for the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game by WNBA head coaches. The honor marks Williams' third All-Star selection (2021, 2025) and her second consecutive appearance. The 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game is slated to be played on Saturday, July 25, at United Center in Chicago at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Williams joins Lynx teammates Olivia Miles and Natasha Howard as 2026 All-Stars, marking the eighth time in franchise history, and the second consecutive season, that three players have earned the honor in the same season.

The Folkston, Ga., native is in the midst of her 11th season in the WNBA and her third in Minnesota, where she has appeared in 21 games (all starts). This season, she's averaging 16.2 points on 46.6% shooting from the floor and 41.7% shooting from three, along with 5.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 30.2 minutes per game. Williams currently ranks first in the WNBA among guards in rebounds, eighth in three-point percentage, and 17th in the league in both scoring and assists per game.

The guard has recorded five 20+ point performances this season while also totaling 14 games with at least 10 points and five rebounds, including nine games with at least 15 points and five rebounds. On June 1 against Phoenix, she posted a Lynx career-high 30-point performance in the 111-77 win over the Mercury. Williams tallied her eighth career points-rebounds double-double, and first since 2023, against Golden State on June 19, finishing with 21 points and 12 rebounds, along with five assists and two blocks in the 81-75 win.







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