Minnesota Lynx Waive Liatu King
WNBA Minnesota Lynx

Minnesota Lynx Waive Liatu King

Published on July 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx News Release


Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Lynx today announced the team has waived forward Liatu King.

The Lynx will take on the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena at 6:30 p.m. CT. Tickets for all regular season home games are on sale now at www.lynxbasketball.com/tickets.

Check out the Minnesota Lynx Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 7, 2026


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central