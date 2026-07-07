Minnesota Lynx Waive Liatu King

Published on July 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Lynx today announced the team has waived forward Liatu King.

The Lynx will take on the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena at 6:30 p.m. CT. Tickets for all regular season home games are on sale now at www.lynxbasketball.com/tickets.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 7, 2026

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